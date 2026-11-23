Marc Marquez says his 2026 MotoGP world title is “for all of my fans” to be able to argue that he is a 10-time world champion, in a cheeky dig at rival Valentino Rossi.

The 33-year-old made history last Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix when he became an eight-time MotoGP world champion.

He matches Giacomo Agostini’s haul of premier class titles, while bringing his own career tally across all categories to 10 to become the third most successful rider in history.

Marquez also did so after erasing the biggest points deficit in history, having fallen 102 points behind Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi after this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Blah, blah, blah - but 10!”

Marquez now officially moves ahead of arch rival Valentino Rossi’s career tally of seven MotoGP titles and nine in total.

This comes after Rossi recently reignited their rivalry by once again accusing Marquez of robbing him of a 10th world title in 2015.

In his championship press conference on Sunday, Marquez wasn’t asked about beating Rossi’s title numbers.

However, when speaking about how his 2026 compares to 2025, Marquez made a subtle dig at the Italian.

Marc Marquez celebrates winning the 2026 MotoGP world title © Gold and Goose

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“I can compare the previous ones, and as I said, last year was more emotional because last year I was riding with 20 kilos on my back, because it was a bet to myself,” he said.

“And I had to prove to myself last year that I was able to do it on the best bike of the grid.

“This year, I said a few press conferences ago, and I’ll say it again: this championship is not changing my future life.

“This championship is for all of my fans, because like this, when they will speak at the table at Christmas time, ‘blah, blah, blah, blah’ - ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, but 10….’”

“We are animals…”

Marc Marquez celebrates 10th world title after 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold… © Gold & Goose

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At 33 years old, Marquez has become one of the oldest MotoGP champions in history.

Asked if eight premier class titles is enough for him now, he replied: “For athletes, the problem is that it’s never enough.

“We are animals; if we are not competing, we need to understand that if we are out there in the competition, we will go always for a victory.

“The problem, or the good thing, of motorbikes, is that if you go there for the victory, always it’s a risk. So, at the moment, I have eight - 10 in total.

“I achieved my 10th world championship in a country where I did my first race; this is something special. In a country where I achieved my first special victory, which was Estoril 2010.

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“It’s a very special championship because it’s the 10th championship. So, everything comes. But for the moment, I want to enjoy the moment.”