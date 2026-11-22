Marc Marquez’s eighth MotoGP title was also his second with Ducati, earning him the praise of CEO Claudio Domenicali.

Marquez was over 100 points behind the championship lead after the Italian Grand Prix in the early summer after dealing with nerve problems in his right arm that only emerged in the preseason and which stemmed from the injury he sustained last year in Indonesia.

It wasn’t until round eight that Marquez won his first grand prix of the season, but since then he’s won six more – only Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi has won as many Sunday races in 2026.

Thanks to his own success and the mistakes of both Bezzecchi and his Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin, who broke his wrist when battling Marquez for the Sprint win in Australia, Marquez has been able to wrap the title up a round early, even despite a mistake of his own in Saturday’s Portimao MotoGP Sprint when he crashed out of third place on the penultimate lap.

Marc Marquez celebrated 10th world title after 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold… © Gold & Goose

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A top-nine would’ve been enough for Marquez to seal the championship in Sunday’s grand prix, and Marquez was able to finish eighth after leading at the start and gaining a position late on when Diogo Moreira crashed on the last lap.

The journey from 102 points adrift of the championship lead to lifting the title was one even Marquez doubted would be possible when he made his return from foot and shoulder surgery in Italy five months ago, and it’s one that even Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has struggled to describe.

“It’s very difficult to comment,” said Domenicali, speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast after the race in Portimao.

“It’s incredible what he [Marquez] has achieved.

“We are so proud to have him with us.

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“He’s helped a lot in keeping the bike developing and getting better, so we are super-happy for everything.”