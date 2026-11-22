Marc Marquez has dedicated his 2026 MotoGP world championship to “all of the fans who believe in me from 2020 until now” as he celebrates his eighth world title.

The 33-year-old has become the first rider in history to overturn a deficit of 102 points to win a premier class world championship.

Battling injury issues at the start of the season, Marquez missed the Catalan round to have surgery on his right shoulder.

A week after his comeback, he won the Hungarian Grand Prix and scored six further Sunday victories to pull himself into title contention.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I don’t know where we are now…”

Marquez came to Portugal with a 60-point lead in the standings over Aprilia’s Jorge Martin, and was on course to win the title in Saturday’s sprint.

But a crash on the penultimate lap while running third forced Marquez to wait an extra day for his crowning moment.

As Aprilia dominated the Portuguese Grand Prix, with Marco Bezzecchi leading Martin and Raul Fernandez, Marquez rode a safe race to eighth.

That was enough for Marquez to secure back-to-back titles with Ducati and become just the second eight-time MotoGP world champion in history after Giacomo Agostini.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Speaking in parc ferme after the race, an emotional Marquez said: “The thing is that… we need to be happy.

“I don’t know where we are now. I know that we are here now celebrating an historic moment.

“I know how I suffered; I know that in the middle of the season the fans believed more than me, my people believed more than me.

“But, just, I kept pushing, I kept doing my best.

“I said last year that it was a championship that I was in peace for myself.

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“This one is for all of the fans who have believed in me from 2020 until now. So, thanks to all of you; this is for all of you.”

Marquez badly injured his right arm in a crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, and underwent four major operations over the following two years.

He then made a career-defining move to Gresini Ducati in 2024 as Honda’s form declined in order to rebuild his winning form.

Dominating the 2025 season with the factory Ducati team, victory in the 2026 title battle now brings Marquez’s tally across all classes to 10.