Marc Marquez is an eight-time MotoGP world champion after clinching the 2026 crown with a safe ride to eighth in a Portuguese Grand Prix Marco Bezzecchi dominated.

Factory Ducati rider Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit following surgery on a shoulder injury early in the 2026 season to lead by 60 points ahead of the Portimao event.

He was one and a half laps away from securing the title in the sprint, before crashing out of third place during a brief period of rainfall.

To win the championship in Sunday’s 25-lap Portuguese Grand Prix, Marquez had to finish in the top nine regardless of where the Aprilia riders were.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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If he was outside of the top nine, Jorge Martin had to win the grand prix to force the fight to Valencia, while Bezzecchi had to win and hope Marquez didn’t score.

Though the Aprilia duo were rapid in the race, Marquez did what he needed to do to become an eight-time MotoGP world champion.

With Bezzecchi taking the chequered flag in first place ahead of Martin and Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez, Marquez finished eighth on the Ducati.

Marquez now joins Giacomo Agostini on eight premier class titles, while moving into third in championship victories across all categories with 10.

The Spaniard led the way at the start of the race, but was quickly shuffled back through the pack as he stayed out of trouble.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Fernandez took first place from him at the start of lap two, before Martin came through at Turn 13, with Bezzecchi following suit at Turn 1 on the third tour.

The Aprilia trio quickly broke away from the pack, with Marquez pushed further back down the pack, eventually ending up between KTM’s Brad Binder and Honda’s Luca Marini in ninth.

Bezzecchi got ahead of Martin on lap 11, and then hit the front after passing Fernandez into Turn 1 on lap 15.

The Italian eased away to his seventh victory of the season and his first sprint/grand prix double by over three seconds.

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Martin was second after fending off Fernandez, who completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 as the Italian manufacturer takes the lead in the constructors’ standings.

Marquez was on course to finish ninth, but was promoted to eighth after a late crash for LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was fourth for VR46 Ducati, while Ai Ogura completed the top five on the second Trackhouse Aprilia.

Fermin Aldeguer was sixth for Gresini, while Binder, Marquez, Marini and Ducati stand-in Iker Lecuona completed the top 10.

Full 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix results

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