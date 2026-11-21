After almost a full season of trying, Marco Bezzecchi finally conquered MotoGP Saturdays in Portimao.

Bezzecchi had gone without a MotoGP Sprint win since his Phillip Island triumph in 2025 before he took victory in 2026’s Portuguese Sprint.

When he finally took the Saturday win, he did it from pole position having led every lap and, thanks to a crash for Marc Marquez on the penultimate lap, the 12 points he obtained for the result keep him mathematically in title contention for another day.

However, he admitted after that he was “a bit scared” towards the end because of the intensifying rainfall, which had contributed to the aforementioned Marquez crash.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I’m super-happy,” Marco Bezzecchi told TNT Sports after the Sprint.

“It’s a result that I’ve been searching for for a long time, but finally it has come.

“I’m super-happy, super-satisfied about the job of today from all the factory, all the team.

“I’m happy, I was super-focused to make the best performance I could.

“Only in the end I was a bit scared with the rain, but fortunately everything was okay. So, happy, and now we concentrate for tomorrow.”

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Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Speaking about conditions, Bezzecchi added: “At the beginning there were a few spots of rain, but it was super-light and fortunately it went away quite quick.

“But then in the last two laps the rain came back and there were some points on the track where it was quite strong.

“In this track, with the medium [compound] front tyre, it’s always difficult to keep the temperature, even when it’s dry, so it was tough.

“I needed to stay super-focused to not make any mistake, and fortunately everything went well. So, it wasn’t easy, but we made it so it’s good.”