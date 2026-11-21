Marco Bezzecchi wins the Portimao MotoGP Sprint, but the title fight goes on to Sunday after Marc Marquez crashed on the penultimate lap!

Marc Marquez was holding third place and, with Jorge Martin in sixth, looked safely on course to wrap up a record-equalling eighth premier-class championship.

However, with heavier rain spots visible on the cameras, the Ducati star was suddenly caught out at Turn 7. It was Marquez's first race crash since Le Mans.

Bezzecchi's victory over Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez was his first Sprint win of the year. Alex Marquez, who had been riding shotgun behind Marc, claimed third after briefly dropping behind Pedro Acosta in the late turmoil.

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Weather

The race was brought forward by half an hour due to the risk of ‘inclement weather’ causing visibility issues for the medical helicopter, which led to the cancellation of last month’s Phillip Island Grand Prix.

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The Sprint began in the dry, but with dark clouds already gathering and drops of rain in the air, causing the white flag to be waved on lap 2 of 12, allowing the option of bike swaps.

Tyres

All riders started on the medium front and soft rear tyre combination, except Alex Rins (soft front).

Portimao MotoGP Sprint: Race lap times (Top 5 plus Marc Marquez). © Peter McLaren

2026 MotoGP Portugal - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 19m 48.999s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +8.378s 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +11.568s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.888s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +12.058s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +12.217s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +12.658s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.392s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +19.077s 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.467s 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +21.898s 12 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +22.380s 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +22.569s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.136s 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +27.065s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +39.024s Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) DNF Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* DNF

* Rookie

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Qualifying:

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, qualifying, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi rockets almost half-a-second clear of Marc Marquez for pole position at the 2026 Portimao MotoGP.

However, Marquez is on course to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in the Sprint race with closest rival Jorge Martin just seventh on the other factory Aprilia.

Marquez needs to outscore Martin by a single point to be crowned a record-equalling eight-time premier-class champion this afternoon.

UPDATE: The Sprint race will start half an hour earlier than planned, at 2:30pm, due to 'inclement weather' raising concerns over visibility for the medical helicopter.

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Riding with slicks but steering clear of the damp kerbs that caught Diogo Moreira out spectacularly in Qualifying 1, Marquez went straight on the attack, putting his Ducati on pole ahead of the final run.

However, Bezzecchi snatched it away with a 1m 37.201s new lap record, with Fabio di Giannantonio making it two Ducatis on the front row.

Huge Moreira highside halts Qualifying 1

After wets for the damp final practice, Jack Miller and Ai Ogura were the first to fit slicks at the start of Qualifying 1.

The rest soon followed, but Diogo Moreira was fired into a huge highside after straying onto the kerbs at Turn 14, bringing out red flags with just over a minute to go.

Moreira dashed away and was still safely through to Qualifying 2, alongside Ducati Lenovo stand-in Iker Lecuona, with not enough restart time available for his rivals to complete another lap.

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2026 MotoGP Portugal - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'37.201s 7/9 351k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.494s 6/8 348k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.622s 7/8 344k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.916s 6/8 346k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.061s 6/8 350k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.103s 3/9 346k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.113s 6/8 348k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.314s 8/8 345k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.429s 7/8 350k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.505s 7/9 348k 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.666s 3/5 341k 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.893s 7/8 345k Qualifying 1: 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'41.850s 5/7 338k 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'41.886s 6/8 342k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'41.934s 5/7 343k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'42.319s 6/7 338k 17 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'42.385s 6/8 338k 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'42.599s 6/8 342k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'42.796s 6/8 338k 20 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'42.966s 6/7 335k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'48.767s 5/7 339k 22 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'51.233s 2/5 344k

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 38.237s (2025)

Final Practice:

Alex Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez stays on top in a damp and misty final practice for the 2026 Portimao MotoGP.

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All riders used wet tyres, denying them the chance for their usual slick-tyre race preparations.

Marc Marquez, who needs to outscore Jorge Martin by two points in this afternoon’s Sprint to wrap up the title, showed no sign of nerves in the tricky conditions by leading Marco Bezzecchi in the opening laps.

The pair were still half a second clear of the field during the middle stages, before Pedro Acosta briefly put KTM on top. Marc Marquez responded, but younger brother Alex had the final word. Martin was eleventh.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, will now begin.

2026 MotoGP Portugal - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'50.519s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.211s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.622s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.845s 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.970s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.275s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.493s 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.600s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.614s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.717s 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.772s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.810s 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.844s 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.994s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.032s 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.090s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +2.380s 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.685s 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.690s 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.741s 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.164s 22 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +3.366s

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* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 38.237s (2025)

Marc Marquez title chance

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez gets his next chance to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title in Portimao.

After extending his advantage in Qatar, Marquez arrives at the penultimate round with a dominant 60-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 74-point advantage over the other factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

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That means victory in the Portimao Sprint would crown Marquez as a ten-time world champion, and equal Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.

Even if the Ducati star doesn’t win on Saturday, he only needs to outscore the injured Martin by two points in the Sprint.

If not, the title fight will roll on to the grand prix, when Martin needs to finish within 37 points of Marquez to force a final round showdown at Valencia.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin points swing per round in MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

Bezzecchi, last year’s Portimao grand prix winner, needs to win all four remaining races and hope that Marquez fails to score in any of them.

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However, the title situation is reversed in the teams’ standings, where Aprilia holds a commanding 124-point lead over Ducati Lenovo.

The constructors’ battle is the closest contest, with Ducati just eight points ahead of Aprilia.

Maverick Vinales out

Maverick Vinales pulled out of the Portimao MotoGP after opening practice due to ongoing pain in his left shoulder.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who replaced Vinales at four rounds earlier this season, has taken over at Tech3 for the remainder of the weekend.

Lecuona replaces Bagnaia, Dixon stays at HRC

After stand-in rides for Gresini, WorldSBK runner-up Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut this weekend in place of the injured Pecco Bagnaia.

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Fellow WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who scored his first MotoGP points in the depleted Qatar Grand Prix, stays at HRC for a second event in place of Joan Mir.

Mir is continuing to undergo treatment for the fatigue-based vision problems that caused him to retire with dizziness during his return at Sepang.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

Yamaha back on track

After missing Qatar due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, the two Yamaha teams are back in action at Portimao.

However, Toprak Razgatlioglu is now confirmed as missing the remainder of the season, as he recovers from shoulder surgery, plus the Valencia test. Razgatlioglu's place at Pramac is being taken by test rider Augusto Fernandez.

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Yamaha's punishment for failing to attend the Middle Eastern round is still to be announced.