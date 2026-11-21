The FIM MotoGP stewards have announced a tweak to the race start regulations after finding an “anomaly” in the rules ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The rules tweak centres on riders exiting pitlane for the sighting lap to the grid after it has closed.

Doing so incurs a penalty of a pitlane start and then a ride-through penalty in the race if the rider takes up their grid spot instead.

However, it was discovered prior to the Portuguese Grand Prix that the wording of this regulation only applied to the quick-start procedure and not for a standard start.

Start, 2026 US MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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That has now been updated for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

A statement from the FIM read: “An anomaly was found in the regulations that the Standard Start procedure does not have the same regulation as the Quick Start procedure (Art. 1.18.20) if a rider ignores the red light and exits for the sighting lap when the pit lane is closed.

“The Grand Prix Commission decided yesterday 20 November, to align the regulations of both procedures for consistency and clarity.

As from the GP of Portugal, Art 1.18 3) is revised as follows:

1.18 Standard Start Procedure

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Start, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Pitlane exit closes 10 minutes after the opening time (except in case of a Quick Start procedure).

“Red lights on at the pit lane exit.

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“Riders who exit pitlane for the sighting lap while it is closed (passing the red light) go to their grid position and must enter pit lane at end of Warm Up Lap for a pit lane race start.

“Non-compliance with the pit lane start will incur a Ride Through penalty.”

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Following a chaotic start to the 2025 US Grand Prix, in which Marc Marquez triggered a mass exodus before the sighting lap for a change to dry-weather bikes, the rules on the starting procedure were tweaked.

Now, any rider who pits on the warm-up lap for a bike change or is deemed to have disrupted the start will have to serve a double long lap penalty in the race.

This penalty does not apply to riders swapping bikes on the warm-up lap of a race that has been declared wet.

However, any rider who does swap bikes in this case will have to start from pitlane.