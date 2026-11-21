Gresini brings back famous Toni Elias vs Valentino Rossi 2006 livery for Portimao MotoGP
Gresini marks the 20th anniversary of Toni Elias's stunning MotoGP win over Valentino Rossi with special colours for Portimao.
Teased earlier this week, Gresini has unveiled the latest of its 30th anniversary liveries, to be raced by Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer in Sunday’s Portimao MotoGP.
Appropriately, the livery pays tribute to the team’s famous victory by Toni Elias in the 2006 Portuguese Grand Prix, then at Estoril.
Riding in red-and-yellow Fortuna colours, Elias took a shock maiden victory over reigning five-time champion Valentino Rossi in a 0.002s photo finish.
It remains the joint-closest premier-class Grand Prix victory of all time and one of MotoGP's most memorable races.
Team-mate Marco Melandri took three victories in Fortuna colours that season, including at Phillip Island, where he famously performed a one-handed slide out of the final corner to win MotoGP’s first-ever flag-to-flag race.
More pictures of Sunday's Gresini livery can be seen below.