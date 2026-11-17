This weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix marks the 20th anniversary of one of the MotoGP era's most dramatic races.

MotoGP arrived in Portugal for the penultimate round of the 2006 season, then held at Estoril rather than Portimao, with Yamaha's reigning five-time champion Valentino Rossi closing to within 12 points of Honda's title leader Nicky Hayden.

The 28-lap Grand Prix was action-packed from start to finish, culminating in a thrilling three-way last-lap victory battle between Rossi, Kenny Roberts Jr and Toni Elias.

But before that historic showdown, the motorsport world was left stunned when Hayden was accidentally taken out by his own rookie Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa on lap five, costing the American the World Championship lead he had held since round three in Turkey.

Toni Elias wins by 0.002s

Valentino Rossi, Toni Elias photo finish at the 2006 Portuguese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The accident would be Hayden's only DNF of his title-winning season.

However, Elias went on to beat Rossi in a 0.002s photo finish, equalling the closest-ever premier-class victory, by Alex Criville over Mick Doohan at Brno in 1996.

It was also Elias' first-ever MotoGP podium.

The Spaniard began the last lap in third place but overtook both Rossi and Roberts into Turn 1. Rossi got back in front, but Elias, riding for Gresini Honda, shot past him out of the final turn.

Second place meant Rossi took the title lead for the first time during the entire 2006 season, having been as far as 51 points behind Hayden after round 11 of 17.

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Rossi's title lead proves short-lived

Valentino Rossi, Toni Elias, 2006 Portuguese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, Rossi then lost the title to Hayden by the same five points he was denied by Elias' victory at Estoril, when he crashed at the Valencia finale.

Elias, meanwhile, had looked set to lose his seat for the following season until his shock Estoril win.

Last satellite MotoGP win for a decade

Elias' victory would be the last time a satellite rider won a MotoGP race until Jack Miller, for Marc VDS Honda, a decade later at the 2016 Dutch TT.

Next victory showdown was 2009

MotoGP also had to wait until Catalunya 2009 for its next last-lap victory pass, when Rossi famously overtook team-mate Jorge Lorenzo.

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Kenny Roberts Jr leads on the KR211V

Kenny Roberts Jr leads Valentino Rossi at the 2006 Portuguese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Riding the Honda-powered KR211V, Roberts Jr took the lead on the penultimate lap at Estoril.

The American thought he had won, mistakenly believing the race would end a lap earlier than its actual distance.

Fortunately, Roberts kept on the throttle when he failed to see a chequered flag.

The 2000 World Champion's eventual third place marked the 22nd and final podium of his Grand Prix career.

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It was also the last time a bike built by a privateer team led a MotoGP race or took a premier-class podium.

Casey Stoner, Sete Gibernau - and Troy Bayliss

Casey Stoner, Sete Gibernau crash out. 2006 Portuguese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Future World Champion Casey Stoner, then a rookie, crashed on lap two. Factory Ducati star Sete Gibernau then hit the Australian's LCR Honda, causing the Spaniard to once again injure his collarbone.

That ruled Gibernau out of the Valencia finale, where he was replaced by Troy Bayliss, who sensationally claimed his first and only MotoGP win.

In a further twist, Stoner took over Gibernau's Ducati seat for 2007 and won the manufacturer's first MotoGP World Championship.

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Estoril marked Gibernau's last MotoGP start before he announced his retirement. The former title runner-up later made an ill-fated return with the Grupo Francisco Hernando team in 2009.

Ilmor makes 800cc MotoGP history

Garry McCoy, Ilmor, 2006 Portuguese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Estoril 2006 also saw the debut of the short-lived Ilmor team, whose rider Garry McCoy was credited with 15th despite being classified four laps down after pitting with electrical problems.

The Australian and his X3 motorcycle therefore claimed the first-ever MotoGP point by an 800cc machine, which officially replaced the 990cc bikes from the following year.