Casey Stoner leads tributes after MotoGP world champion mechanic dies

Tributes have been paid by the MotoGP community after world champion mechanic Piero Gagni passed away at the age of 75 following an accident.

The Italian was a former European Enduro champion before becoming a mechanic in the MotoGP World Championship.

Gagni served stints with Yamaha, Cagiva, Ducati and Honda, and was an integral part of Casey Stoner’s two championship-winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011.

The Italian was involved in a scooter accident in late October, according to GPOne, and was left in a coma. He passed away on Friday.

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Stoner “forever grateful” for Gagni

Stoner won the world title with Ducati in 2007, while Gagni followed him to Honda in 2011, when he dominated for his second championship.

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In a heartfelt post on his Instagram, Stoner called him “an exemplary human being”.

“Piero, I will be forever grateful and feel privileged for the time my family and I had with you,” Stoner wrote.

“Always dependable and dedicated, an exemplary human being in every way - there are no words to fully describe who you were.

“Rest in peace, my friend.

“Piero was my trusted mechanic, along with an amazing group of people, for my MotoGP career.

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“Not only that, but many years before my time he was an incredibly talented Enduro rider and had plenty of success during his career.

“He was an inspiration for health, often showing he was able to do single-leg squats well into his late 60s.

“I will miss you, Piero. Godspeed.”

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Former Honda boss pays tribute

Former Ducati and Honda team boss Livio Suppo echoed Stoner’s sentiments in his own social media post.

“So sad to know that Pierino Gagni passed away today.

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“He has been a great person, a superb Enduro rider and a great 500/MotoGP mechanic.

“I had the honour to work with him in Ducati and HRC with these two legends (referencing a picture with Stoner and Marc Marquez) with him in the photo.

“Thanks Pierino for everything you gave to all the people that were lucky enough to meet you.”