Ducati responds to Aprilia's Marc Marquez claim: “It's the package that wins”

Davide Tardozzi stresses the importance of Ducati's complete MotoGP package.

Davide Tardozzi: "You need the whole package" to win in MotoGP
Davide Tardozzi: "You need the whole package" to win in MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has responded to Massimo Rivola's comment that “four Aprilias are not enough to beat Marc Marquez” by emphasising that it's the “package that wins”.

Rivola had been speaking in the context of the constructors’ crown, where Ducati holds a narrow advantage over Aprilia, largely due to Marquez.

In the same Sky Italia interview, Rivola highlighted that Marquez had “made the difference” in this year’s riders’ battle, adding “look at the gaps to the other Ducatis.”

Marc Marquez now stands on the verge of clinching a tenth world title after overtaking Aprilia’s long-time leaders Marco Bezzecchi and, finally, Jorge Martin.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Well, four Aprilias are not enough - there are six Ducatis, sometimes another Ducati has won,” Tardozzi told Sky Italia.

“Compliments to them for a great bike, but it's the package that wins.

“Because for better or worse, you need a fast rider, a champion like we have, a competitive bike, and a sporting and technical management that works and can put the rider in a position to win the World Championship.

“So you need the whole package.”

Marquez has won seven Grands Prix this season.

Marc Marquez leads, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The only other Ducati Grand Prix victories are a win apiece for Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio, both achieved before the #93 returned from corrective surgery on a nerve issue in his shoulder.

Aprilia has also won eight GPs, five with Bezzecchi, plus one each for Martin, Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

All four Aprilia riders are in the title top seven while di Giannantonio, in sixth, is the next-best Ducati in the standings, some 149 points behind Marquez.

Nonetheless, before joining Ducati, Marquez endured a 1000-day losing streak during his final seasons at Honda.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati
MotoGP

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