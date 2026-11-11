Ducati brands Qatar “pivotal” race as Marc Marquez nears historic MotoGP title

Gigi Dall’Igna believes the Qatar Grand Prix was the pivotal moment of the 2026 season

Ducati sees Qatar GP as "pivotal" moment of 2026
Ducati sees Qatar GP as "pivotal" moment of 2026
© Gold and Goose

Ducati MotoGP boss Gigi Dall’Igna believes the Qatar Grand Prix will be the “pivotal” moment of the 2026 season, as Marc Marquez nears an historic eighth world title.

Marquez arrived in Qatar with the ability to win the championship, provided he outscored Jorge Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight.

A win in the sprint and a second-place finish in the main race wasn’t enough to wrap up the title with two rounds to spare, but it did boost Marquez’s championship lead to 60 points.

As such, he only needs to win the sprint in Portugal to win the title.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“A masterful reading and managing of the race”

Though the title battle continues to Portugal, Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna believes Qatar was the “pivotal” moment of the 2026 campaign.

“We witnessed some very smart racing, the type that definitively seals the maturity, experience and talent of a true, all-round champion who makes the difference always and everywhere,” he said.

“Versatile as ever, Marc knows exactly what needs to be done and how to modulate his skills, choosing the right approach not just for a specific race but for that exact moment, with sharp insight of his own situation as well as that of his opponents.

“Whether it is the strength and instinct of a fighter or the execution of a fine strategy, he always knows which aspect to let prevail, from the most aggressive to the more, shall we say, productive approach.

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“And he delivers. In other words, a masterful reading and managing of the race as it unfolds. And this time it was no different.”

He added: “We experienced a less spectacular but equally intense GP in terms of interpreting what in the ultimate analysis will turn out to have been the pivotal race of the MotoGP World Championship.

“The first half was managed by controlling pace and tyre wear, while the second was defined by a decisive and thrilling change of tempo, a progressive and relentless comeback that, after clocking the fastest lap, saw him secure a most precious second place.

“This was an opportunity that Marc didn’t let slip away, pursued and grabbed without holding back, with his trademark authority.

“Once again, he managed to draw the absolute maximum in a situation where he was not the favourite: an excellent result that feels like an outright victory - the greatest one.”

Marc Marquez chases down Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez chases down Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The job isn’t done yet”

Should Marquez win the title this season, he will move into second all-time and level on eight MotoGP championship victories with Giacomo Agostini. 

Marquez will also be the first rider to overturn a points deficit of over 100 to win the title, and will be the first rider in the modern era to surpass the seven championships Valentino Rossi won.

But Dall’Igna has cautioned that it is too early to start celebrating.

“It is best to remember that the job isn’t done yet.

“Total commitment will be required in the final two rounds, which will also decide the important Constructors' title, to honour all the hard work done by the great Ducati Team both at the tracks and back home, as well as out of respect for our opponents and all the supporters.”

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Ducati brands Qatar “pivotal” race as Marc Marquez nears historic MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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