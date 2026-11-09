Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud

Valentino Rossi has reopened his 2015 feud with Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
© Gold and Goose

Valentino Rossi says Marc Marquez’s actions in the 2015 MotoGP championship battle were “absurd” and says it “worries” him how angry it still makes him.

MotoGP legend Rossi believes Marquez conspired to sabotage his 2015 title chances based on how he rode during that year’s Australian Grand Prix, with the Italian presenting his findings in an explosive press conference a week later in Malaysia.

During the race, Marquez and Rossi raced aggressively with each other, which ended up in a controversial collision triggered by the latter.

Rossi was penalised for this and earned a back-of-the-grid start for the Valencia finale due to reaching a certain number of penalty points, and ultimately lost the 2015 title to Jorge Lorenzo.

Valentino Rossi, 2026 MotoGP season
Valentino Rossi, 2026 MotoGP season
© Gold and Goose

“It still stings…”

Rossi has never forgiven Marquez and continues to publicly claim that the Spaniard deliberately sabotaged his hopes of winning an eighth MotoGP title.

Marquez could become an eight-time champion as soon as next week’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

In a new TV interview promoting his autobiography, My Story, which launches in Italy this week and in the UK early next year, Rossi spoke of 2015 again.

“Everyone has their limits - some lower, some higher - but unfortunately, the story of 2015 is even more absurd and makes me even angrier because, in reality, Marquez wasn’t fighting for the championship; it was Lorenzo and I who were battling it out,” Rossi said on Che Tempo Che Fa.

Valentino Rossi, Sepang 2015
Valentino Rossi, Sepang 2015
© Gold and Goose

“He was only fighting to make me lose, and in the end, he succeeded.”

He added: “That’s something that really doesn’t go away - it still stings.

“More than 10 years have passed, but the feeling and my state of mind when I think about it are the same as they were on that night in Valencia, and that worries me a little.

“But often I look in the mirror and tell myself, ‘Man, let’s not focus on that one loss but maybe on the others...

“But that’s how sport is: what you lose hurts much more than what you win.”

Valentino Rossi, Sepang 2015
Valentino Rossi, Sepang 2015
© Gold and Goose

Rossi book set to lift the lid on multiple rivalries

Rossi’s new autobiography is set to touch on all of his rivalries from across his MotoGP career.

Unsurprisingly, his comments about 2015 in this new interview suggest there will be no revelation in his segment on Marquez.

But as Marquez nears an eighth world title, having come from 102 points behind in the standings after early-season injury woes, Rossi bringing 2015 back into the news cycle has not gone down well on social media.

As his frustrations over 2015 seem stronger than ever, public perception over Rossi is in danger of shifting away from his exceptional racing career.

Tags:

Valentino Rossi
Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez left “exhausted” by strategic Qatar MotoGP effort
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title in Portugal
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez denied MotoGP title in Qatar as Marco Bezzecchi wins race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud
6m ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
25m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP chief gives update on Yamaha penalty for missing Qatar
40m ago
Yamaha MotoGP bike set up in Qatar
MotoGP News
Jake Dixon “annoyed” despite first MotoGP points on HRC debut
55m ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta says Qatar MotoGP tyre pressure issue not KTM’s fault
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

WSBK News
Moto3 champion gets Ducati WorldSBK seat Alex Rins was linked to
2h ago
Albert Arenas, 2026 World Supersport champion
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin admits “I was in doubt about coming to Qatar” due to injury
16h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez left “exhausted” by strategic Qatar MotoGP effort
17h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
17h ago
Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s glum “no miracles” response to his MotoGP title hopes
18h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP