Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP

Raul Fernandez secured a commendable podium finish on his comeback from finger injuries in the Qatar Grand Prix.

But the Trackhouse rider also felt a sense of frustration at failing to save enough fuel to fend off a late attack from Marc Marquez.

Fernandez fought his way from fourth to second, behind Marco Bezzecchi, on the opening lap, then tried to save fuel by staying in the slipstream of his fellow Aprilia rider.

“I'm really happy to be back on the podium,” Fernandez said. “To be honest, I don't really expect to come here and fight for the podium.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“The target was just to see how the fingers were.

“I didn't really feel pain when I was on the track. I was just trying to follow Marco, be really focused on my job, and to try to save fuel.”

Unfortunately for Fernandez, his fuel consumption was still too high and he was hunted down by Marquez, who snatched second place in the closing laps.

“For sure, I am a little bit frustrated, because at the beginning of the race I tried to stay behind Marco to try to save fuel, and I was not able,” he said.

“After six-seven laps, I started to have too many problems with the fuel [consumption].

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Qatar MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 7 riders. © Peter McLaren

“Then I tried to keep the gap with Marc.

“But I didn't really made a really good job at the beginning of the race, because I was not able to save the fuel enough to keep Marc behind me.”

Marquez was 0.531s clear by the chequered flag.

“When Marc overtook, I just tried to stay with him, because before the end of the season, I would like to fight with him until the end.”

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Asked where the dominant Bezzecchi was making the difference, Fernandez cited technical and mental factors.

Bezzecchi leads Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Especially the last corner. I had too many problems preparing for the main straight, and maybe this was the big difference,” he said.

“But also, I didn’t have a lot of expectation before the weekend. Whereas he was coming here with a very strong mentality.”

Fernandez remains seventh in the World Championship with two rounds to go.

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Team-mate Ai Ogura finished fourth after mounting a late charge.