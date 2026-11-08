Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP

Raul Fernandez celebrated a Qatar MotoGP podium on his injury comeback, but felt he could have fought harder against Marc Marquez.

Raul Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing second place to Marquez
Raul Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing second place to Marquez
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez secured a commendable podium finish on his comeback from finger injuries in the Qatar Grand Prix.

But the Trackhouse rider also felt a sense of frustration at failing to save enough fuel to fend off a late attack from Marc Marquez.

Fernandez fought his way from fourth to second, behind Marco Bezzecchi, on the opening lap, then tried to save fuel by staying in the slipstream of his fellow Aprilia rider.

“I'm really happy to be back on the podium,” Fernandez said. “To be honest, I don't really expect to come here and fight for the podium.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The target was just to see how the fingers were.

“I didn't really feel pain when I was on the track. I was just trying to follow Marco, be really focused on my job, and to try to save fuel.”

Unfortunately for Fernandez, his fuel consumption was still too high and he was hunted down by Marquez, who snatched second place in the closing laps.

“For sure, I am a little bit frustrated, because at the beginning of the race I tried to stay behind Marco to try to save fuel, and I was not able,” he said.

“After six-seven laps, I started to have too many problems with the fuel [consumption].

Qatar MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 7 riders.
Qatar MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 7 riders.
© Peter McLaren

“Then I tried to keep the gap with Marc.

“But I didn't really made a really good job at the beginning of the race, because I was not able to save the fuel enough to keep Marc behind me.”

Marquez was 0.531s clear by the chequered flag.

“When Marc overtook, I just tried to stay with him, because before the end of the season, I would like to fight with him until the end.”

Asked where the dominant Bezzecchi was making the difference, Fernandez cited technical and mental factors.

Bezzecchi leads Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Bezzecchi leads Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Especially the last corner. I had too many problems preparing for the main straight, and maybe this was the big difference,” he said.

“But also, I didn’t have a lot of expectation before the weekend. Whereas he was coming here with a very strong mentality.”

Fernandez remains seventh in the World Championship with two rounds to go.

Team-mate Ai Ogura finished fourth after mounting a late charge.

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Marc Marquez
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez denied MotoGP title in Qatar as Marco Bezzecchi wins race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP stewards after Marquez/Bezzecchi crash in Qatar
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP starting grid after Pecco Bagnaia, Luca Marini ruled out
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati: “No way” Marc Marquez took outside risk in Bezzecchi Sprint clash
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez left “exhausted” by strategic Qatar MotoGP effort
6m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
12m ago
Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s glum “no miracles” response to his MotoGP title hopes
43m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title in Portugal
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez denied MotoGP title in Qatar as Marco Bezzecchi wins race
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP stewards after Marquez/Bezzecchi crash in Qatar
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP starting grid after Pecco Bagnaia, Luca Marini ruled out
4h ago
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini out of Qatar MotoGP
5h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati: “No way” Marc Marquez took outside risk in Bezzecchi Sprint clash
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.