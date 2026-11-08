Marco Bezzecchi’s glum “no miracles” response to his MotoGP title hopes

Marco Bezzecchi remains in the MotoGP title fight after winning the Qatar Grand Prix, but glumly admitted he’s had “no miracles” this season to give him much hope.

The Aprilia rider dominated Sunday’s 22-lap race in Qatar to score his sixth grand prix victory of the campaign and reduce his championship deficit to Marc Marquez to 74 points.

With two rounds remaining, Bezzecchi remains in mathematical title contention, but would need to win both races in Portugal and Valencia and hope Marquez scores nothing to win the championship.

It’s an unlikely scenario that would require “a miracle” for Bezzecchi to achieve, though he concedes he hasn’t had any of those in 2026.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Jorge and Marc are super good riders”

Asked about his title hopes after the Qatar GP, Bezzecchi said: “I mean, I need a miracle, but it looks like this season [there have been] no miracles for me.

“But it’s good to have an opportunity to be fighting with them.

“In the end, Jorge [Martin] and Marc are both super, super good riders.

“Just to fight with them is good. I want to improve; I want to be better for the future.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I will try to enjoy and take with me all the positives that I learned this season, and will hopefully learn in these last two races.”

Marquez is 60 points clear of Martin in the standings after finishing second in Qatar, meaning he can win the title in the sprint in Portugal.

“It can happen in racing”

Bezzecchi’s Sunday win comes after he crashed out of the sprint following a collision with Marquez at the first corner.

The Italian didn’t comment much on the incident on Saturday evening, but appeared to draw a line under it when assessing his grand prix.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“It was a wonderful race for me,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I was very motivated after yesterday; that was a sprint that I felt I could have fought for the victory.

“It’s something that can happen in racing.

“But, anyway, this gave me an extra push to try to bounce back today and make the perfect start everything well.

“I’m glad that I was able to make it and super thankful to the team and Aprilia.

“It was good. I was confident on the bike and I felt good through all of the race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t have a moment where I panicked. I tried to stay calm to put one tenth more, one tenth more, and manage everything well.

“It’s a track where the tyres are suffering a lot, also the front. I tried to manage in the best way possible, and fortunately I did it.”