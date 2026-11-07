“Tough guy” Jorge Martin explains Qatar MotoGP sprint “gamble”

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin says his decision to switch to the soft rear tyre for the restarted MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix sprint was “a gamble”.

The Spanish rider started from 11th as he tried to keep his MotoGP title hopes alive, and struggled in the opening lap to gain ground.

When the race was red-flagged on lap two due to Pecco Bagnaia’s crash, Martin went against Aprilia advice and ditched the medium rear tyre for the soft option.

At the restart, he quickly carved his way into the podium places and ultimately finished third, having led for a corner ahead of Marc Marquez.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I felt more competitive than the rest”

Martin says the switch to the soft rear allowed him to push harder on the brakes.

“I think on the start, I did a great start; I was fifth, sixth,” he told the MotoGP website.

“So, I knew I was on the soft; I changed my decision for the second race.

“And honestly, I was feeling much better in the braking.

“I tried to manage a lot the rear, but in braking I was feeling super good, I was trying to overtake all of the riders.

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“And I was feeling strong. I was even catching Marc and was able to catch him.

“So, all the race, I felt more competitive than the rest.

“It’s a shame that at the end I was overtaken by DiGia, but this is racing, and it is what it is. But, for me, honestly, it’s already a victory.”

Martin’s pace dropped in the closing laps, and he was overtaken by VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio for second.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The Aprilia rider says this was down to his soft tyre dropping, as well as his physical condition.

“I think everything,” he added.

“For sure, I’m not riding in my best shape - this is 100%.

“But I was riding well, but for sure the soft was a big gamble, and the last two laps were on the limit.

“I tried to defend myself to the end, but I didn’t have enough drive to fight with him.”

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Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I’m a tough guy”

Martin’s podium comes just two weeks after he fractured his right wrist in a crash at the Phillip Island sprint.

“Well, I think I’m a tough guy,” he told TNT Sports.

“I fought during these two weeks to try to recover as well as possible.

“And this is what I had. I didn’t have any more, honestly.

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“For sure, after the crash of Pecco - I hope he is alright - I took the gamble to go with the soft.

“And it was the right decision. I was fighting throughout the first laps, trying to overtake all of the riders.

“I was even in the lead. So, I’m really happy. I think we are doing an amazing job for the condition that I have. Just fight, that is my word.”