Qatar MotoGP Sprint red-flagged after Pecco Bagnaia accident

The Qatar Sprint race has been red-flagged after a collision between Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia.

Big Pecco Bagnaia accident halts the Qatar MotoGP Sprint.
Big Pecco Bagnaia accident halts the Qatar MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

The Qatar MotoGP Sprint race has been red-flagged after a big opening lap accident for Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia climbed to third at the start, behind only Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi and factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez, before losing out to Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez.

Disaster struck when Bagnaia was torpedoed by returning Gresini Ducati rider Fermin Aldeguer into the final corner.

Aldeguer tried to overtake Pedro Acosta when he missed his braking point and rammed into the side of Bagnaia ahead, sending the double MotoGP champion into a huge highside.

Bagnaia was conscious but carried away on a stretcher, triggering the red flags.

The restart will be over ten laps, one less than planned.

Aldeguer has been given a double long lap penalty.


 

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Francesco Bagnaia
Qatar MotoGP Sprint red-flagged after Pecco Bagnaia accident
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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