Qatar MotoGP Sprint red-flagged after Pecco Bagnaia accident

The Qatar MotoGP Sprint race has been red-flagged after a big opening lap accident for Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia climbed to third at the start, behind only Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi and factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez, before losing out to Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez.

Disaster struck when Bagnaia was torpedoed by returning Gresini Ducati rider Fermin Aldeguer into the final corner.

Aldeguer tried to overtake Pedro Acosta when he missed his braking point and rammed into the side of Bagnaia ahead, sending the double MotoGP champion into a huge highside.

Bagnaia was conscious but carried away on a stretcher, triggering the red flags.

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The restart will be over ten laps, one less than planned.

Aldeguer has been given a double long lap penalty.



