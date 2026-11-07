2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 20 of 22.

All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Qatar
All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Qatar
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to pole position for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP with a new lap record at Lusail.

Title leader Marquez was first to break Fabio di Giannantonio’s Friday lap record, before Bezzecchi responded on the final run. Diggia completed the front row in qualifying.

Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate and Marquez’s closest title rival Jorge Martin could only manage eleventh, waving his hands in frustration after feeling he was held up by Pedro Acosta's KTM.

Acosta kept his record of never being outqualified by a MotoGP team-mate alive by securing a Q2 place behind Iker Lecuona in Qualifying 1, then claiming eighth on the grid.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

HRC stand-in Jake Dixon will start his first MotoGP race since 2021 from 17th place, outqualifying Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

The 11-lap Qatar Sprint start at 7pm local time, 4pm UK.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'50.028s6/7353k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.266s5/6354k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.299s6/7354k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.429s7/7351k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.564s6/7354k
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.568s6/7351k
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.707s5/6355k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.844s2/6354k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.862s5/7347k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.973s6/7352k
11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.036s3/7354k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.876s3/4354k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'51.271s6/7352k
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'51.350s6/7353k
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'51.387s6/6356k
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'51.504s3/7356k
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'51.621s7/7354k
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'51.991s6/7347k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)

Saturday Practice Results:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia returned to the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

The session saw a split in tyre choice, with the leading Ducati, KTM and Honda riders starting on the soft rear, while the Aprilias began on the medium.

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez was fastest for much of the session on the soft, before switching to a medium.

Aprilia moved in the other direction, Marco Bezzecchi slipping to sixth on the medium before fitting a soft rear and blasting to the top.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura then slotted into second and third, with Marquez's closest title rival Jorge Martin completing a perfect RS-GP top four sweep on the soft.

Tyres:

The top nine riders used medium tyres front and rear in both of last year’s races. However, Michelin are confident the soft rear is also a viable choice for this afternoon’s Sprint.

Qualifying 1:

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including KTM’s 2026 Sprint and Grand Prix winner Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'51.571s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.113s
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.321s
4Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.412s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.427s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.464s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.642s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.651s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.664s
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.766s
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.915s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.939s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.009s
14Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.299s
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.404s
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.797s
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.825s
18Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.264s

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)

Marc Marquez title chance

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez has his first chance to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title this weekend in Qatar

The factory Ducati star needs to outscore Jorge Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight points (seven points if he wins the grand prix) to claim a tenth world crown before the season-ending rounds in Portimao and Valencia.

With 25 points for a grand prix win, Marquez needs to outscore Martin by at least five points in today's Sprint to set up a Sunday title chance. Otherwise, the championship battle will roll on to Portimao.

Yamaha out

Yamaha will not be participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

The decision means Fabio Quartararo and factory Monster team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez (replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu) will all be missing from round 20 of the season.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

A statement issued last Sunday evening at Sepang said that the decision ‘reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer.’

Yamaha added that it ‘remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix’.

Jake Dixon gets Honda MotoGP debut

The four Yamaha riders are not the only competitors who will miss the Qatar Grand Prix.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez is absent due to recent surgery, while HRC’s Joan Mir is again sidelined by fatigue-related vision issues. Marquez is replaced by Iker Lecuona and Mir by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon.

Jake Dixon.
Jake Dixon.
© Gold and Goose

 

Dixon previously made a pair of MotoGP starts for Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2021, during his Moto2 career.

Back in action

Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez, who withdrew from Sepang due to injuries, plus Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, who broke his hand at Mandalika, are back on track for MotoGP’s only night race.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Aprilia
Ducati
MotoGP
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
Qatar
2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to crucial Qatar MotoGP pole
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi defends stance to race in Qatar after MotoGP rider letter
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying & Sprint today: Full MotoGP schedule
2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: What we learned after Friday practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio hints at “mistakes” after “bittersweet” Qatar MotoGP lap record
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warns Qatar MotoGP title chance “still far” after Friday practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez casts doubt on Qatar title chance: “Bezzecchi has another pace”
21m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race
54m ago
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to crucial Qatar MotoGP pole
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi defends stance to race in Qatar after MotoGP rider letter
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying & Sprint today: Full MotoGP schedule
3h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “feels like a factory rider again” after Qatar MotoGP practice
17h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jake Dixon finds MotoGP speed after Qatar crash, credits “pain” Cal Crutchlow
17h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio hints at “mistakes” after “bittersweet” Qatar MotoGP lap record
18h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warns Qatar MotoGP title chance “still far” after Friday practice
18h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP