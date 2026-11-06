MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Di Giannantonio broke the lap record at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix to lead Practice on Friday and head the list of riders earning a direct spot in Q2 for qualifying. 

The VR46 Ducati rider has been battling a top speed issue on his bike for a few rounds, but showed no signs of that slowing him down on Friday night at Lusail. 

The Italian produced a new lap record of 1m50.406s to lead the way by over a tenth of a second, as he goes for a second MotoGP victory in Qatar following his maiden triumph in 2023.

Marc Marquez was second as he looks to secure the championship this weekend, though did suffer a technical issue during Practice with one of his Ducatis. 

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Marco Bezzecchi led the Aprilia charge in third, while Pecco Bagnaia was surprisingly on the pace the whole day on his Ducati as he secured a Q2 place in fourth. 

Raul Fernandez was fifth despite his finger injury on the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini was sixth on the leading KTM. 

Jorge Martin was seventh and into Q2 as his physical condition looks to have improved, while LCR Honda's Johann Zarco, Trackhouse Aprilia's Ai Ogura and KTM's Brad Binder rounded out the top 10.

The biggest scalp in Practice came in the form of Pedro Acosta, who could only manage 14th on his KTM. He will face Q1 on Saturday in qualifying. 

Which riders are in Q2 at the Qatar Grand Prix?

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'50.406s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.142s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.260s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.386s
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.608s
6Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.618s
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.635s
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.895s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.912s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.003s

Which riders are in Q1 at the Qatar Grand Prix?

11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.041s
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.078s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.142s
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.169s
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.247s
16Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.324s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.786s
18Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.987s

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Fabio di Giannantonio
Marc Marquez
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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