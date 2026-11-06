MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
Fabio Di Giannantonio broke the lap record at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix to lead Practice on Friday and head the list of riders earning a direct spot in Q2 for qualifying.
The VR46 Ducati rider has been battling a top speed issue on his bike for a few rounds, but showed no signs of that slowing him down on Friday night at Lusail.
The Italian produced a new lap record of 1m50.406s to lead the way by over a tenth of a second, as he goes for a second MotoGP victory in Qatar following his maiden triumph in 2023.
Marc Marquez was second as he looks to secure the championship this weekend, though did suffer a technical issue during Practice with one of his Ducatis.
Marco Bezzecchi led the Aprilia charge in third, while Pecco Bagnaia was surprisingly on the pace the whole day on his Ducati as he secured a Q2 place in fourth.
Raul Fernandez was fifth despite his finger injury on the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini was sixth on the leading KTM.
Jorge Martin was seventh and into Q2 as his physical condition looks to have improved, while LCR Honda's Johann Zarco, Trackhouse Aprilia's Ai Ogura and KTM's Brad Binder rounded out the top 10.
The biggest scalp in Practice came in the form of Pedro Acosta, who could only manage 14th on his KTM. He will face Q1 on Saturday in qualifying.
Which riders are in Q2 at the Qatar Grand Prix?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1'50.406s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.142s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.260s
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.386s
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.608s
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.618s
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.635s
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.895s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.912s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.003s
Which riders are in Q1 at the Qatar Grand Prix?
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.041s
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.078s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.142s
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.169s
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.247s
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.324s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.786s
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.987s