MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Fabio Di Giannantonio broke the lap record at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix to lead Practice on Friday and head the list of riders earning a direct spot in Q2 for qualifying.

The VR46 Ducati rider has been battling a top speed issue on his bike for a few rounds, but showed no signs of that slowing him down on Friday night at Lusail.

The Italian produced a new lap record of 1m50.406s to lead the way by over a tenth of a second, as he goes for a second MotoGP victory in Qatar following his maiden triumph in 2023.

Marc Marquez was second as he looks to secure the championship this weekend, though did suffer a technical issue during Practice with one of his Ducatis.

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Marco Bezzecchi led the Aprilia charge in third, while Pecco Bagnaia was surprisingly on the pace the whole day on his Ducati as he secured a Q2 place in fourth.

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Raul Fernandez was fifth despite his finger injury on the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini was sixth on the leading KTM.

Jorge Martin was seventh and into Q2 as his physical condition looks to have improved, while LCR Honda's Johann Zarco, Trackhouse Aprilia's Ai Ogura and KTM's Brad Binder rounded out the top 10.

The biggest scalp in Practice came in the form of Pedro Acosta, who could only manage 14th on his KTM. He will face Q1 on Saturday in qualifying.

Which riders are in Q2 at the Qatar Grand Prix?

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1'50.406s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.142s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.260s 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.386s 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.608s 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.618s 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.635s 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.895s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.912s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.003s

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Which riders are in Q1 at the Qatar Grand Prix?

11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.041s 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.078s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.142s 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.169s 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.247s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.324s 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.786s 18 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.987s