How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix: Full MotoGP schedule

This is how to watch the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 20 of the world championship, which takes place from 6- November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below.

Marc Marquez arrives at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix with his first chance to win the 2026 world title, as he holds a 44-point lead over the injured Jorge Martin.

Marquez needs to extend his championship lead to 74 points by the end of the weekend to be crowned champion.

2025 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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But it’s unclear how this weekend will unfold, with major uncertainty hanging in the air due to the threats of the US war with Iran escalating in the coming days.

Five riders are confirmed to be absent from Qatar, with Yamaha pulling both of its teams in a stunning move last weekend.

When is the 2026 Qatar MotoGP?

The Qatar MotoGP round at Lusail runs from 6-8 November 2026.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday.

Alex Rins, Qatar. © Gold and Goose

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What are the start times for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP?

Friday 6 November:

MotoGP FP1 - 11:45am - 12:30pm GMT

MotoGP Practice - 4pm - 5pm GMT

Saturday 7 November

MotoGP FP2 - 11:00am - 11:30am GMT

MotoGP Qualifying - 11:40am - 12:20pm GMT

MotoGP Sprint - 4pm GMT

Sunday 8 November:

MotoGP Warm-up - 11:40am - 11:50am GMT

MotoGP Race - 4pm GMT

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How to watch the 2026 Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.