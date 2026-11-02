Marc Marquez “covering” physical limitations “with the brain” in MotoGP

Davide Tardozzi says Marc Marquez’s MotoGP comeback in 2026 is thanks to his intelligence and work ethic.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez is “covering” his physical limitations through intelligence and work ethic, says Davide Tardozzi.

Marquez has battled his physical condition ever since 2013, arguably, when a crash at Silverstone dislocated his shoulder. 

Five years later, Marc Marquez had surgery on that left shoulder because it had become so weak it dislocated almost every time he crashed, or even when celebrating his 2018 world title in Motegi.

Another shoulder surgery came in the winter of 2019, but the major injury came in 2020 with the humerus fracture that still affects Marquez now, several surgeries and six years later – not helped by the crash in Indonesia last year, caused by Marco Bezzecchi, in which he suffered more complicated shoulder injuries.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

A nerve problem emerged in the first part of 2026. That was only fixed after he broke his foot in Le Mans and brought forward a planned surgery by a week.

Since he came back at Mugello, Marquez has either been excellent or worryingly off-pace. His only podiums this season have been victories, but by winning seven times – and thanks to some implosion at Aprilia from both Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin – he has found himself with chances to win his eighth MotoGP title at the next race.

To do it, Marquez has changed the way he rides, as he said himself after the Malaysia race, but also maintained his dedication to victory, as Ducati Lenovo Team manager Davide Tardozzi says.

“Looking at Marc [Marquez] struggling in Mugello after not participating in Barcelona, after that bad crash in Le Mans, 102 points from Bezzecchi – that was almost mid-season,” said Tardozzi, speaking to TNT Sports after the Malaysia race.

“Being here in Sepang with three races to go, with 67 points ahead of Bezzecchi – it makes us proud about our engineers, about the work, and about our rider.”

Davide Tardozzi & Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Davide Tardozzi & Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Tardozzi continued:  “He’s clear that he’s suffering. His right shoulder, his right part, the arm, is not perfect, is not 100 per cent. 

“He’s covering this with the brain, the focus.

“The focus he has every day in the training, in the gym, with road bikes in the small race track – I never saw in the past a guy so focused every minute of the day towards the result.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez “covering” physical limitations “with the brain” in MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals surprising change in riding style since surgery
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez conquers career-long “weak point” to take control of MotoGP title race
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez ‘most important rider ever’, Ducati says as title chance looms
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez eases to Sepang MotoGP win to set up Qatar title chance
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
Start, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “covering” physical limitations “with the brain” in MotoGP
1m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi leads MotoGP tributes to F1 champion Kimi Antonelli
40m ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Mugello MotoGP
MotoGP News
Details emerge on which MotoGP riders want to race in Qatar
1h ago
2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “tried a miracle”, Aprilia identifies single-sector Sepang weakness
6h ago
Jorge Martin watches from the Aprilia pits, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir suffers dizziness setback on MotoGP return at Sepang
7h ago
Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
‘70/30’ blame after Aprilia riders collide in Sepang MotoGP race
7h ago
Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia makes cryptic Ducati claim after “unbelievable” final lap at Sepang
8h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
F1 News
Where F1 stands on racing in Middle East after Yamaha’s MotoGP boycott
17h ago
F1 still intends to end its 2026 season in the Middle East
MotoGP News
Honda issues vague statement to affirm Qatar MotoGP commitment
01/11/26
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
One Honda MotoGP rider also unsure of Qatar participation
01/11/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP