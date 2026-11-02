Valentino Rossi leads MotoGP tributes to F1 champion Kimi Antonelli

MotoGP legend Rossi shared his joy at Kimi Antonelli’s F1 world title

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Mugello MotoGP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Mugello MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has expressed his congratulations to Andrea Kimi Antonelli in a new message from Formula 1 after winning the world title on Sunday.

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli finished third in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix to clinch his first world title in just his second year in F1.

He becomes the first Italian since Alberto Ascari in 1953 to be crowned world champion in F1, and is also the youngest driver to do so.

“You made us dream”

Valentino Rossi, 2026 MotoGP season
Valentino Rossi, 2026 MotoGP season
© Gold and Goose

Antonelli has spent a lot of time with the VR46 Riders Academy since stepping up to F1 last year, regularly training and racing at Valentino Rossi’s ranch in Tavullia.

In a video message shared by F1, Rossi leads Italian sporting icons in congratulating Antonelli on his title success.

“Come on Kimi! World champion! We are all so proud of you; great job,” Rossi said.

Rossi was already a five-time world champion in MotoGP when Antonelli was born in August of 2006.

In the same video message, Aprilia MotoGP star and close friend Marco Bezzecchi added: “Hi Kimi. Finally, you are world champion.

“A big hug, huge congratulations. You deserve it. Looking forward to seeing you. Forza Kimi!”

The VR46 Racing team also posted a video congratulating Antonelli, with Franco Morbidelli saying: “Congratulations Kimi. It’s been a wonderful year.

“You made us dream; you gave us so much joy. Great job!”

Fabio Di Giannantonio credited Antonelli on absorbing the pressure he faced in 2026 at such a young age.

“Ciao Kimi. It’s incredible: you are only 20 years old and becoming world champion.

Kimi Antonelli, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Kimi Antonelli, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“To manage this pressure, manage your victories and become world champion, number one in the world.

“It’s an incredible success. My biggest congratulations to you. Well done; you are a big inspiration.”

Antonelli still has four races left in 2026, starting this weekend in Brazil, followed by the planned Las Vegas/Qatar/Abu Dhabi triple-header to round out the campaign.

However, ongoing uncertainty around racing in the Middle East may mean Antonelli will conclude his title-winning season on home soil at Imola at the start of December.

Tags:

Andrea Kimi Antonelli
F1
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi leads MotoGP tributes to F1 champion Kimi Antonelli
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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