Marc Marquez reveals 'power' he would “never use” against his rivals

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has vowed to "never use the power of the media" in offense against other people.

Marquez, of course, was one part of a vicious media storm that started at Sepang in 2015 when Valentino Rossi attacked him, alleging Marquez tried specifically to help Jorge Lorenzo beat the Italian to that year’s MotoGP title.

They were allegations that led Marquez to fight Rossi especially hard in the race at Sepang a few days later before the two made contact – triggered by Rossi – and Marquez crashed out.

Rossi received penalty points on his licence for the contact in the race, which through accumulation earned him a back-of-the-grid start for the final round in Valencia while Lorenzo started from pole position. Rossi got back to fourth place, but with Lorenzo on the top step the title was lost.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez, in general, was the victim of the feud that started in 2015, at least in the media. He memorably offered Rossi a handshake in a press conference in 2018 but was refused, for example, after Rossi had renewed his offensive when the two made contact – this time triggered by Marquez – in Argentina that year, resulting in a crash for the then factory Yamaha rider.

Rossi retired six years after the Sepang incident that triggered perhaps the worst of the media storm, but even afterwards would speak with apparent pain about the incident, which he sees as one that cost him a 10th world title.

Both Rossi and Marquez have built reputations through their respective careers for their mental toughness, not only in their ability to withstand pressure put on them by others but also play with the mentality of their rivals.

But Marquez feels that, while the media is an effective tool to use for his own gain, it is not one that should be utilised to the detriment of others.

“Of course, if you have the power it’s because you are doing the things in a good way in the past, not in the present,” Marc Marquez said in an interview with Autosport.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“But I will never use the power of the media against somebody.

“I will say, maybe I will use [the media] for my benefit, and I already use for my benefit – I will not say mental benefits, economic benefits, I mean just for my benefit, to try to be quiet.

“But never against somebody.”

The interview was published on 22 October, a few days before Marquez won the MotoGP Sprint in Australia. He and Jorge Martin battled for several laps, but the Aprilia rider eventually crashed at turn eight and fractured his wrist.

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The result means Martin goes to Malaysia this weekend with doubts over his fitness and a 10-point deficit to Marquez.