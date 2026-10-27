Toprak Razgatlioglu issues first update after season-ending MotoGP crash

Toprak Razgatlioglu has issued a first update after his season-ending crash at the Indonesian MotoGP.

Toprak Razgatlioglu in hospital after shoulder surgery. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu in hospital after shoulder surgery. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Three-time WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has written of his “difficult time” after being forced to end his rookie MotoGP season early.

Razgatlioglu crashed in practice at the Indonesian MotoGP in early October, high-siding after losing the front and running wide onto the dirty part of the track at turn 13 of the Mandalika circuit.

Razgatlioglu qualified still, but then pulled out of the race and decided to end his season early as a result of the shoulder injury he sustained.

He has since returned to Europe and had surgery on the shoulder, from which he is now recovering.

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“Sometimes unexpected things can happen,” wrote Toprak Razgatlioglu in an Instagram post.

“I’m going through a difficult time because for the first time in my racing career, I had to end the season early. 

“Watching the races on television is a very strange feeling. 

“I had shoulder surgery to be able to come back stronger and I’ve already started training. 

“I hope we’ll be back on the motorcycle as soon as possible.

Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
© Gold and Goose

“Many thanks to Yamaha family, my team, and the doctor Minola.

“I would also like to thank all of you who supported me and didn’t leave me alone with your good wishes.”

Razgatlioglu was replaced by Augusto Fernandez at the Australian Grand Prix last week, although the race ultimately never happened. Yamaha test rider Fernandez described the change from the 850cc bike he’s been testing this year to the 1,000cc bike he raced at Phillip Island as like jumping from one manufacturer to another. The Spaniard will remain at the Pramac Yamaha team until the end of the season as Razgatlioglu continues to recover.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu issues first update after season-ending MotoGP crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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