“Difficult to convince" Toprak Razgatlioglu to end MotoGP season

Toprak Razgatlioglu had to be “convinced” to end his rookie MotoGP season early and undergo shoulder surgery, Pramac Yamaha has revealed.

The triple WorldSBK champion dislocated his right shoulder in final practice at Mandalika, but returned for qualifying and the Sprint before retiring early in the Grand Prix.

Medical checks following his return to Europe revealed that the injury was worse than initially thought, prompting a decision to undergo surgery in Milan next Monday, 26 October.

“For sure, it's not a nice moment, not only for the team, but also for the MotoGP fans and for our sport,” Pramac team director Gino Borsoi told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during FP1 at Phillip Island.

Toprak Razgatlioglu. © Gold and Goose

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“Having Toprak at home is not the best. He is so sad. He tried to convince us to continue - actually, he was the only one convinced to finish the season and do the last five rounds.

“But at the end of the day, we have to think about next year.

“The right decision for Yamaha, the team and the doctors involved was to make a surgery and be ready for the next [season].

“Anyway, it was so difficult to convince Toprak to make surgery and not finish the season. But at the end of the day, I think it's the right decision.”

Without surgery, Borsoi warned Razgatlioglu could suffer another dislocation: “It’s a problem. The shoulder can go out even when he's [riding] on track, so it becomes dangerous for him and for the other riders.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu. © Gold and Goose

Borsoi said it’s not yet known if Razgatlioglu will be fit to ride in the first official 850cc/Pirelli test on 1 December, shortly after the Valencia finale.

“Honestly speaking, we don't know yet. After the surgery on Monday, we will have much more information about what's going on for the end of the season.

“If he can make, let's say, the test in Valencia is not decided yet, but at the moment, the most important thing is to have a surgery and fix the issue.”

"Emotional" weekend for Jack Miller

Razgatlioglu's injury leaves fellow Pramac rider Jack Miller carrying the team's hopes at his final home Phillip Island MotoGP, with rain forecast for Sunday.

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Could such conditions give Miller the chance of a shock farewell result?

Jack Miller, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Let's see. Of course, we are trying to keep calm, because even if the rain arrives, it could be a difficult race as always here in Phillip Island,” Borsoi said.

“It's an emotional weekend for [Jack], for his family, for all the fans. And the last race here in Phillip Island, which is one of the best tracks in the world.

“It's a shame, but it is what it is. We are all concentrated to give all our best for [Jack], to get a nice result.

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“So let's try our best to make this last weekend an incredible weekend for all of us.”

Miller briefly shot to the top of the timesheets on fresh tyres in the closing stages of Friday's FP1 before walking away unharmed from a high-speed crash at Turn 1.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez has been called up to replace Razgatlioglu for the remaining rounds.