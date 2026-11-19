With just two rounds remaining before the first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era, Pramac has acknowledged that the short-lived 1000cc Yamaha V4, which replaced the inline-four this season, has reached the end of its development cycle.

Nonetheless, while Portimao's long main straight will “inevitably put us at a disadvantage in terms of engine performance”, team director Gino Borsoi hopes the twistier sections will be more favourable.

Yamaha's V4, introduced with one eye on the new 2027 rules, has a best Grand Prix result of fifth in the hands of Fabio Quartararo, with Jack Miller giving Pramac its highest finish of seventh in the Phillip Island Sprint.

However, with both Yamaha teams missing the recent Qatar round due to ‘company-wide travel restrictions’ concerning the Middle East, Miller's Australian result represents Pramac's only points in the past six rounds.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

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"The end of its development cycle"

“Portimao has a fairly long straight, which will inevitably put us at a disadvantage in terms of engine performance,” Borsoi said.

“However, there are also several sections where the bike‘s handling and agility are particularly important, and I believe we can be more competitive there.

“We haven‘t managed to achieve the results we were hoping for in recent races, nor have we made the progress we expected since the middle of the season, so there is still a lot of work to do.

“Although we know this bike has now reached the end of its development cycle, as is the case for all manufacturers, I still expect us to make some improvements in these final two rounds.

“It‘s important for us to finish the season on a positive note and reverse the recent trend in our results.

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Jack Miller. © Gold and Goose

“This is a key objective for the whole team: we need to work hard and make the most of these final opportunities, both for ourselves and for our sponsors.”

Portimao and Valencia will also mark the final races of Miller's full-time Grand Prix career.

“It‘s great to be back in Europe after such a long overseas stint, and I‘m really looking forward to heading to Portimao,” he said.

“These are the final two races of the season, for me with this team; we have so much history so it‘s an exciting last part of the championship.

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“I‘m keen to make the most of these final opportunities and finish the season on a positive note.”

Miller is 19th in the World Championship, as the next-best Yamaha rider behind Quartararo in 14th.

On the other side of the garage, test rider Augusto Fernandez will continue in place of the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has now been confirmed as missing the remainder of 2026, including the Valencia test.

“I‘m really excited to be back racing again,” Fernandez said.

“After the two races I‘ve had with the team so far, I‘m looking forward to continuing the progress we‘ve made, building on the work we‘ve done together and having a positive weekend.

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“I‘m feeling motivated and can‘t wait to get back on the bike and make the most of this opportunity.”