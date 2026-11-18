Portimao is a circuit that has seen seven MotoGP events by now, and by the end of this weekend it could’ve seen an eighth – potentially a historic eighth at that.

For Marc Marquez, it could be the weekend that sees him become an eight-time MotoGP champion, and 10-time champion across all three grand prix classes.

A piece of history, certainly, as any world championship is, but especially so in this case as it would see Marquez surpass the world title tally of Valentino Rossi and draw level with Giacomo Agostini with eight in the premier class.

But that’s not the only historic number Marquez could close in on this weekend, as Portimao itself offers a chance for the Spaniard.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Marquez has won at 22 circuits in his 18-year grand prix career - a colossal number, but not the record.

Valentino Rossi remains above Marquez on this statistic with 23 circuits, the last new one for the Italian coming back in 2015 when he won for the first and only time at Silverstone.

Mick Doohan, too, is above Marquez, but also above Rossi – 24 circuits saw the legendary Australian take victory during his career. Three new circuits were added in Doohan’s final title year, 1998, when he won at Johor, Sachsenring, and Phillip Island all for the first time.

The 22nd circuit to be added to Marquez’s list was Balaton Park when he won the first MotoGP race to be held there last year. By winning this year’s race, Marquez will retire unbeaten at Balaton, which will drop off the calendar in 2027.

Portimao’s seven races have not even seen Marquez on a grand prix podium, although he did finish third in the 2023 Sprint, let alone on the top step, meaning he could equal Rossi and move to within one of Doohan’s total with a victory this Sunday.

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Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez will have more chances to add to his list of victorious circuits next year with the new circuit at Adelaide, the return to Buenos Aires, and with the races at Goiania, Mandalika, and Portimao should he not be victorious this weekend.