This video (below) shows five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan warming up one of his fearsome Honda NSR500s in Australia.

Wearing only shorts, a T-shirt, helmet and trainers, the Australian legend, 61, then rides off down the driveway!

“Not many people get to see this,” says the person filming.

Doohan overcame serious leg injuries to win five consecutive premier-class titles from 1994 to 1998, before a career-ending accident at the third round of the 1999 season at Jerez.

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His achievements became a major source of inspiration for countryman Casey Stoner, who said it was “a dream” to follow in Doohan's footsteps when he joined Repsol Honda in 2011.

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“Other [multi-time 500cc/MotoGP champions] never had to deal with the injuries he did,” Stoner later added.

“I don’t believe anybody would have succeeded the way he did.

“So, Mick is at the top for me.”

Stoner won his second MotoGP title with Honda before retiring at the end of 2012.

Doohan, who won 54 grands prix, was officially presented with his MotoGP Hall of Fame medal at this year's Australian Grand Prix.

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