Jorge Martin says he’s in “far better physical shape” as he heads to Portimao fighting to keep the 2026 MotoGP World Championship alive until Valencia.

Forced out of Sepang by a fractured wrist at Phillip Island, Martin claimed brave third and seventh-place finishes in the Qatar Sprint and Grand Prix.

But he still lost another 16 points to Marc Marquez, who now needs to outscore Martin by at least two points to be crowned champion in Saturday's Sprint.

However, over the full weekend, it's Martin who must make big gains to stay in the fight.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin points swing per round in MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

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The Aprilia rider needs to be within 36 points of the Ducati star after Sunday's Grand Prix, meaning Martin must outscore Marquez by at least 24 points at Portimao.

The only time that has happened this season was when Martin's perfect Le Mans double was combined with a foot injury for Marquez in the Sprint.

“I’m ready for the final two weeks of the championship,” Jorge Martin said.

“I’m in far better shape physically coming to Portugal, and I want to do my best with Aprilia and my entire team.

“I can’t wait to race at Portimao. It’s a track I like.”

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Jorge Martin, ice on fractured wrist, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

If Martin faces an uphill struggle to stay in the title fight, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi needs a miracle.

Despite winning his sixth Grand Prix of the season in Qatar, compared with just one for Martin, the Italian will drop out of mathematical contention unless he wins all four remaining races and Marquez fails to score a single point.

However, there's still plenty for Bezzecchi to fight for in the teams' and constructors' standings.

Aprilia holds a commanding 124-point lead over Ducati Lenovo in the teams' classification but needs to overturn a slim eight-point deficit in the constructors'.

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If Bezzecchi can repeat last year's Portimao form, when he took pole and victory, it would give Aprilia a major boost in both title battles.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

And with Martin now only 14 points in front, Bezzecchi now has a very real chance of snatching the title runner-up spot.

“Portimao is a beautiful track and great fun to ride," Marco Bezzecchi said. "These are two important races, so all of us, the whole team and Aprilia, will be aiming to get things right and finish the season as strongly as we can.”