Dovizioso: Aprilia “stronger, faster” but “threw away” MotoGP title advantage

Andrea Dovizioso believes Aprilia had the faster MotoGP bike but squandered its 100-point advantage over Marc Marquez in the championship fight.

Dovizioso: "Aprilia was stronger than the Ducati" but Marc Marquez is on course for the crown
Dovizioso: "Aprilia was stronger than the Ducati" but Marc Marquez is on course for the crown
© Gold and Goose

While full of praise for what Marc Marquez has achieved this season, Andrea Dovizioso maintains that Aprilia had the faster bike and therefore “threw it away” in the title battle.

Marquez, who beat Dovizioso and Ducati to the MotoGP crown in 2017, 2018 and 2019, has overcome a 102-point title deficit to stand on the brink of winning his tenth world championship.

“Well, it's pointless to keep reaffirming how good Márquez is, how much he deserves it, and that he's the strongest,” Dovizioso said on his 04 Bar podcast.

“But if we analyse this season, the Aprilia was stronger than the Ducati. It was faster. And they had created a lead of over 100 points.

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“And if you are faster, and it was seen that the bike was more competitive than the Ducati on more tracks, if you didn't win it, it means you threw it away.”

Marquez heads into this weekend's penultimate round at Portimao with one hand already on the title, sitting 60 points clear of Jorge Martin and 74 ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

“After the surgery, what Marquez managed to do is impressive stuff. I'm being repetitive: with his physical condition, managing to do what he did is impressive.

“And he declared it himself [in Qatar]: ‘Mentally, I am in the best situation of my career’.

“Mentally, he made a huge difference this year compared to any other riders. He had to adapt due to his limitations, so he amplified and improved other aspects even more to make up for what he was missing.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Aprilia
Ducati
Dovizioso: Aprilia “stronger, faster” but “threw away” MotoGP title advantage
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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