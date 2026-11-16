Aprilia reveals glimpse of radical 2027 MotoGP aerodynamic solution
Aprilia's latest 850cc MotoGP machine features a distinctive front wing as Lorenzo Savadori shares pictures ahead of December's Valencia test.
Lorenzo Savadori has given a glimpse of the latest 2027 Aprilia 850cc MotoGP prototype, which will take to the track in the hands of Marco Bezzecchi and new signing Pecco Bagnaia at the Valencia test on 1 December.
After completing last week's Jerez test, where he was second fastest behind Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, Savadori thanked the Aprilia test team, “From the bottom of my heart for everything you've done!
“For the many hours of work, often far from the spotlight, for the effort and passion you put into it, never giving up and never losing the will to do!
“I know how much work is behind it and how much you spent.”
The Instagram post was accompanied by pictures and a video of the Pirelli-shod machine.
The images underline that, while new limits will be placed on aerodynamics in 2027, it remains a key battleground.
That includes front wing design, with Savadori's prototype fitted with a ‘moustache’-style layout featuring multiple layers at the sides:
The wing is much more detailed than the version seen at the same track in April:
Meanwhile, the current 1000cc RS-GP uses the popular ‘closed-loop’ or 'box' front wing layout:
The Valencia post-season test, on 1 December, will be the first official MotoGP test to feature Pirelli tyres and 850cc machines.
The one-day outing will be open to all of the 2027 grid, after partial attendance by race riders at Brno and Red Bull Ring earlier this year, and include official timing.
Aerodynamics are expected to evolve right up to next year's Buriram season opener.