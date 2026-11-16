Aprilia reveals glimpse of radical 2027 MotoGP aerodynamic solution

Aprilia's latest 850cc MotoGP machine features a distinctive front wing as Lorenzo Savadori shares pictures ahead of December's Valencia test.

New images reveal Aprilia's latest 850cc MotoGP aero design
New images reveal Aprilia's latest 850cc MotoGP aero design
© Gold and Goose

Lorenzo Savadori has given a glimpse of the latest 2027 Aprilia 850cc MotoGP prototype, which will take to the track in the hands of Marco Bezzecchi and new signing Pecco Bagnaia at the Valencia test on 1 December.

After completing last week's Jerez test, where he was second fastest behind Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, Savadori thanked the Aprilia test team, “From the bottom of my heart for everything you've done!

“For the many hours of work, often far from the spotlight, for the effort and passion you put into it, never giving up and never losing the will to do!

“I know how much work is behind it and how much you spent.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The Instagram post was accompanied by pictures and a video of the Pirelli-shod machine.

The images underline that, while new limits will be placed on aerodynamics in 2027, it remains a key battleground.

That includes front wing design, with Savadori's prototype fitted with a ‘moustache’-style layout featuring multiple layers at the sides:

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The wing is much more detailed than the version seen at the same track in April:

Lorenzo Savadori tests Aprilia's 2027 MotoGP bike at Jerez
Lorenzo Savadori tests Aprilia's 2027 MotoGP bike at Jerez
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, the current 1000cc RS-GP uses the popular ‘closed-loop’ or 'box' front wing layout:

2026 1000cc Aprilia RS-GP front wing.
2026 1000cc Aprilia RS-GP front wing.
© Gold and Goose

The Valencia post-season test, on 1 December, will be the first official MotoGP test to feature Pirelli tyres and 850cc machines.

The one-day outing will be open to all of the 2027 grid, after partial attendance by race riders at Brno and Red Bull Ring earlier this year, and include official timing.

Aerodynamics are expected to evolve right up to next year's Buriram season opener.

Tags:

Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia
Aprilia Racing
2027
Aprilia reveals glimpse of radical 2027 MotoGP aerodynamic solution
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo made Aprilia title prediction over coffee at Buriram
Jorge Lorenzo, Buriram 2026.
MotoGP News
The “weak link” that helped crumble one 2026 MotoGP title charge
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises “remarkable” Jorge Martin, hopes now on MotoGP’s secondary titles
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia confirms retention of MotoGP veteran for first years of 850cc regulations
Lorenzo Savadori with Massimo Rivola. Credit: Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss admits Marc Marquez “made the difference” in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin admits “I was in doubt about coming to Qatar” due to injury
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP changes Portimao race order as Marc Marquez closes on 2026 title
41m ago
2025 Portimao Sprint.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega MotoGP success “can be good” for WorldSBK, says Ducati rider
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese MotoGP as Ducati announces replacement
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Dovizioso: Aprilia “stronger, faster” but “threw away” MotoGP title advantage
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta “one of the luckiest guys” to be among Marc Marquez’s last team-mates
3h ago
Marc Marquez leads Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals glimpse of radical 2027 aerodynamic solution
4h ago
Lorenzo Savadori.
MotoGP News
Chicho Lorenzo explains his theory behind Marc Marquez's MotoGP “greatness”
15/11/26
Marc Marquez, Lorenzo, Rossi, Pedrosa, Sachsenring 2015.
MotoGP News
Yamaha won’t face sporting penalty for missing Qatar MotoGP, FIM president states
14/11/26
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi maintains Sepang MotoGP kick “never existed” in new autobiography
14/11/26
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner leads tributes after MotoGP world champion mechanic dies
14/11/26
Casey Stoner with Piero Gagni, Valencia 2012