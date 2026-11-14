‘Lungs of the City’ campaign launched as Adelaide MotoGP tree felling begins

Tree felling for the new Adelaide MotoGP circuit began on Friday, amid a police presence to control ‘dozens’ of protesters.

Extensive modifications to the existing street track require the removal of 377 trees from the parkland area.

“The majority” of the trees are described as “unregulated, invasive species, dead or in poor health.”

Of those earmarked for removal, 42 are classed as “significant”.

Adelaide MotoGP circuit virtual view (Government of South Australia)

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A further 88 trees are earmarked for transplantation to nearby locations.

The South Australian Government is pledging to replace the trees lost at a ratio of 10 to 1, meaning over 3,000 new trees would be planted.

Friday's initial felling reportedly involved just four trees.

The ambitious $96 million AUD project, featuring temporary run-off areas, is due to host its first MotoGP event in exactly a year's time, from 12-14 November 2027.

Meanwhile, a celebrity-backed ‘Lungs of the City’ campaign was launched earlier this week with an open letter (below) calling on the South Australian Government to "halt the removal of these trees."

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Virtual view of the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit (The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout …

Open letter from Lungs of the City:

'To Premier Peter Malinauskas and the South Australian Government,

'Australia’s arts, music, cultural and sporting communities are uniting our voices in protest against the removal of 377 old-growth trees from Adelaide’s Park Lands for the proposed MotoGP street circuit.

'It’s clear how invaluable the Park Lands are to the city and its people. They are the ‘lungs of the city’. They are what makes Adelaide, Adelaide. These ancient trees absorb carbon, support biodiversity and help keep our air clean. They’re places where music and culture thrive, communities connect and nature balances city life."

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The letter adds: 'Replacing mature trees with saplings is no solution. The canopy of century-old growth and the ecological value it provides cannot be replaced in our lifetimes.

'...South Australians have made their position clear, with 80,000 people signing a petition calling for the Park Lands to be protected. We stand alongside and amplify these community voices.

'We believe Adelaide can welcome major sporting and cultural events while protecting a unique natural and cultural heritage site that makes the city such a remarkable place.

'Once these trees are gone, they are gone forever. The Park Lands belong to all of us. Let’s protect them.

'The undersigned

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'Artists, musicians, performers, athletes, cultural organisations, and supporters from across Australia.'

At the time of writing, the letter had received 6,500 signatures.