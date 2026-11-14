‘Lungs of the City’ campaign launched as Adelaide MotoGP tree felling begins

Adelaide MotoGP circuit faces fresh opposition as tree removal begins and ‘Lungs of the City’ campaign launches.

Map of the planned tree felling for the Adelaide MotoGP circuit.
Map of the planned tree felling for the Adelaide MotoGP circuit.

Tree felling for the new Adelaide MotoGP circuit began on Friday, amid a police presence to control ‘dozens’ of protesters.

Extensive modifications to the existing street track require the removal of 377 trees from the parkland area.

“The majority” of the trees are described as “unregulated, invasive species, dead or in poor health.”

Of those earmarked for removal, 42 are classed as “significant”.

Adelaide MotoGP circuit virtual view (Government of South Australia)
Adelaide MotoGP circuit virtual view (Government of South Australia)

A further 88 trees are earmarked for transplantation to nearby locations.

The South Australian Government is pledging to replace the trees lost at a ratio of 10 to 1, meaning over 3,000 new trees would be planted.

Friday's initial felling reportedly involved just four trees.

The ambitious $96 million AUD project, featuring temporary run-off areas, is due to host its first MotoGP event in exactly a year's time, from 12-14 November 2027.

Meanwhile, a celebrity-backed ‘Lungs of the City’ campaign was launched earlier this week with an open letter (below) calling on the South Australian Government to "halt the removal of these trees."

Virtual view of the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit (The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
Virtual view of the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit (The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout …

Open letter from Lungs of the City:

'To Premier Peter Malinauskas and the South Australian Government,

'Australia’s arts, music, cultural and sporting communities are uniting our voices in protest against the removal of 377 old-growth trees from Adelaide’s Park Lands for the proposed MotoGP street circuit.

'It’s clear how invaluable the Park Lands are to the city and its people. They are the ‘lungs of the city’. They are what makes Adelaide, Adelaide. These ancient trees absorb carbon, support biodiversity and help keep our air clean. They’re places where music and culture thrive, communities connect and nature balances city life."

The letter adds: 'Replacing mature trees with saplings is no solution. The canopy of century-old growth and the ecological value it provides cannot be replaced in our lifetimes.

'...South Australians have made their position clear, with 80,000 people signing a petition calling for the Park Lands to be protected. We stand alongside and amplify these community voices.

'We believe Adelaide can welcome major sporting and cultural events while protecting a unique natural and cultural heritage site that makes the city such a remarkable place.

'Once these trees are gone, they are gone forever. The Park Lands belong to all of us. Let’s protect them.

'The undersigned

'Artists, musicians, performers, athletes, cultural organisations, and supporters from across Australia.'

At the time of writing, the letter had received 6,500 signatures.

Tags:

Adelaide Street Circuit
MotoGP
‘Lungs of the City’ campaign launched as Adelaide MotoGP tree felling begins
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Major title sponsor announced for MotoGP’s new Adelaide era
Red Bull announced as title sponsor of the new Adelaide MotoGP event.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner “fighting” to get Phillip Island back on MotoGP calendar after Adelaide switch
Casey Stoner slides his Honda at Phillip Island.
MotoGP News
Senna Agius: Shame not to share MotoGP grid with Jack Miller
Jack Miller congratulates Senna Agius.
MotoGP News
MotoGP reveals 2027 calendar, confirms Adelaide and Argentina dates
MotoGP start, Assen.
MotoGP News
‘Normal track… In the middle of a city’ - MotoGP riders react to latest Adelaide layout
Virtual view of the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit (The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
MotoGP News
“We like 22” - MotoGP says bigger grid is not necessarily better
2026 Sachsenring Sprint.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi maintains Sepang MotoGP kick “never existed” in new autobiography
9m ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner leads tributes after MotoGP world champion mechanic dies
12m ago
Casey Stoner with Piero Gagni, Valencia 2012
MotoGP News
‘Lungs of the City’ campaign launched as Adelaide MotoGP tree felling begins
1h ago
Tree removal (red) and transplantation (blue) for Adelaide MotoGP circuit (Government of South Australia).
MotoGP News
2026 Portimao MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
22h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Buenos Aires MotoGP circuit transformation gathers pace, F1 “dream”
23h ago
MotoGP is returning to Buenos Aires in April, 2027

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Watch Dani Pedrosa race KTM MotoGP bike against Red Bull F1 car on ice
23h ago
Dani Pedrosa rides KTM MotoGP machine in Red Bull ice race.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega tops Jerez 850cc MotoGP test for Ducati
13/11/26
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces major new US broadcast deal with ESPN
12/11/26
US MotoGP 2026
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini reveals final MotoGP target before leaving KTM
12/11/26
Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati responds to Aprilia's Marc Marquez claim: “It's the package that wins”
12/11/26
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.