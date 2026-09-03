‘Normal track… In the middle of a city’ - MotoGP riders react to latest Adelaide layout

February’s announcement that MotoGP will switch from the legendary Phillip Island circuit to a new Adelaide ‘street’ track for 2027 generated plenty of controversy.

The loss of Phillip Island and the environmental impact of constructing the Adelaide circuit remain hotly debated.

But one concern appears to have been addressed by the latest version of the layout: Safety.

While the initial sketch presented in February made clear that most of the circuit would be in a parkland setting, it did not include gravel traps.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

That has been rectified in the latest design published by the Government of South Australia, with temporary gravel run-off areas incorporated around the circuit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I watched the video [of the track layout] in the Safety Commission,” said Jack Miller, currently Australia’s only MotoGP rider but set to leave for WorldSBK in 2027 (when countryman Senna Agius is tipped for a premier-class debut).

“Like they said all along, it's a [normal] road-race track in the middle of the city," Miller added.

“It'll be interesting to see how it gets on. I'm excited to see it, I obviously won't be taking part in it.”

Alex Marquez also described the revised design as 'normal' in terms of safety.

The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody was saying that we cannot go in a street circuit. Looks like it's a normal track with the runoff areas and all that. If the virtual view is like the reality, it's a great job.”

However, the use of existing roads still gives the layout some unusual characteristics.

“In a city, you are quite limited about how to make the corners, and some of them are not natural corners. But that will make the feeling more interesting,” Marquez added.

"Phillip Island will always be Phillip Island"

The Spaniard then summed up the feelings of many: “Phillip Island will always be Phillip Island... we need to ask Carmelo [Ezpeleta] to do two races in Australia.”

Luca Marini also believes the usual MotoGP safety standards have been met.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think they are doing a good job,” said the HRC rider. “They are putting a lot of effort into making everything precise and correct for the run-off areas and the tarmac.

“They are investing a lot in this project, and I felt the commitment from MotoGP to make everything work well.

“It is another nice track that we will enjoy to ride, with the safety conditions that we always request.”

Adelaide MotoGP circuit virtual view (Government of South Australia)

MotoGP takes racing into a city

While permanent MotoGP circuits have often been used to draw visitors to areas outside major population centres, Adelaide represents a 180-degree shift. A similar ‘take the sport to your doorstep’ approach has served Liberty well in F1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“What I like most is to go to places where there is big city close by, that helps people to find hotels, to hang out,” said Pol Espargaro.

“Because we've seen that [now] for motorsports and sports in general, when people come to see it, it's not just about the sport.

“People need to do something else, like going shopping, going to dinner. going to a concert, that are all possible to do when you are close to a big city like Adelaide.

“So, looking forward to seeing this one.”

Adelaide MotoGP circuit: Key details

Here are some quick-fire answers pulled from the latest Government of South Australia documents.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Tree removal (red) and transplantation (blue) for Adelaide MotoGP circuit (Government of South…

How many trees will be removed?

“There are currently 8,895 trees in the circuit precinct, 95% of which will remain untouched by the project.

“In total, the project is expected to require the removal of 377 trees – the majority of which are unregulated, invasive species, dead or in poor health. Of these, 42 of the trees to be removed are significant.

“A further 88 trees will be transplanted to nearby locations within the park in accordance with arborists' advice.

“An additional 22 trees require further detailed below-ground investigation to confirm they can be retained.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“All vegetation impacts are managed and offset under our Vegetation Impact Assessment Guideline.”

Main track change on latest Adelaide MotoGP circuit design (Government of South Australia).

How has the MotoGP track layout changed?

The MotoGP track is based on "elements of the historic Adelaide Grand Prix circuit", which hosted F1 from 1985-95.

Compared to the February version, “The realigned section of track between the Senna Chicane and Bartels Road is a key change to the design.

“This change preserves an avenue of significant gum trees along Wakefield Road and protects the Glover Playspace on the corner of East Terrace and Wakefield Street.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It also reduces road closures affecting nearby residents and businesses on East Terrace and enables Wakefield Road to be promptly opened to traffic between events.”

What happens to the temporary run-off areas?

The run-off areas will be a mixture of existing roads and temporary gravel traps. "Outside event periods, gravel run-off areas in the Adelaide Park Lands will be restored to grass."

When will the 2027 Adelaide MotoGP be held?

MotoGP and Supercars will be held on separate weekends in November 2027.

Circuit barriers will be modified between events, while some corners will be realigned for the Supercars.



Show Acast Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Who designed the track?

The South Australian Motor Sport Board, Motorcycling Australia, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group and Supercars Australia collaborated on the design.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Specialist input also came from former 125cc and 250cc World Champion and current MotoGP Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi, plus five-time Supercars champion Mark Skaife.

What is the projected MotoGP top speed?

MotoGP bikes are expected to reach speeds of up to 343km/h.

How much will the project cost?

The projected cost is $96 million (AUD).

When will construction begin?

Construction of the circuit is scheduled to begin in December 2026.