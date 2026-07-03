Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss

Phillip Island owner Andrew Fox has firmly denied claims the iconic circuit could become a golf course after losing MotoGP and WorldSBK.

Phillip Island circuit.
Phillip Island circuit.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Andrew Fox, managing director of the Linfox Property Group, has denied claims that the Phillip Island circuit could be turned into a golf course following the loss of MotoGP and WorldSBK.

Circuit designer Bob Barnard recently raised fears that the iconic venue could be “closed and sold for a golf course”.

However, Fox told Australian Motorcycle News (AMCN)

“The track is definitely not for sale, and we have no interest in building a golf course on our land at Phillip Island.

MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
© Gold and Goose

“...The land will definitely remain a racetrack. Let me make that very, very clear on behalf of the Fox family.

“In relation to talk of a golf course, the last time that was proposed [on land adjacent to the track], the council voted against it. So why would the Fox family waste their time again, especially at the expense of destroying the track?”

Marco Bezzecchi, Lukey Heights, Phillip Island.
Marco Bezzecchi, Lukey Heights, Phillip Island.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP is set to move to a new Adelaide street circuit in 2027, with WorldSBK switching to The Bend from 2028.

Meanwhile, Barnard - who also designed the original Adelaide Formula 1 street circuit - highlighted local opposition to the revised Adelaide MotoGP layout due to its environmental impact on the Parklands, warning that both Phillip Island and Adelaide circuits might be lost.

Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: Street race plans “strange” given MotoGP ‘hatred’ for Isle of Man TT
20/02/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP to drop racing at Phillip Island and eyes move to Adelaide
18/02/26
Marc Marquez, Danilo Petrucci, Honda, Ducati, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island,
MotoGP News
Local government rejects proposal to move MotoGP to Australian F1 venue
17/02/26
2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Phillip Island “needs to be on the MotoGP calendar”
15/12/25
Jack Miller, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Local council launches petition to secure long-term Phillip Island MotoGP future
10/12/25
2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Official: Weather forces change of start time for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island
18/10/25
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati’s MotoGP future unlikely to be impacted by the company’s sale rumours
50m ago
2026 Factory Lenovo Ducati bike.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu compared to two grand prix champions by Pramac MotoGP boss
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Qualifying didn't go as I'd hoped” - Jack Miller chasing Suzuka 8 Hours turnaround
2h ago
Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss
2h ago
Phillip Island circuit.
MotoGP News
“Still some margin” - Jonathan Rea tops Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying for HRC
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
“I don’t have the situation under control” - Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP struggles
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jonathan Rea puts Honda on top in Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying
6h ago
Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”
8h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
8h ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
9h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.