Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss
Phillip Island owner Andrew Fox has firmly denied claims the iconic circuit could become a golf course after losing MotoGP and WorldSBK.
Andrew Fox, managing director of the Linfox Property Group, has denied claims that the Phillip Island circuit could be turned into a golf course following the loss of MotoGP and WorldSBK.
Circuit designer Bob Barnard recently raised fears that the iconic venue could be “closed and sold for a golf course”.
However, Fox told Australian Motorcycle News (AMCN):
“The track is definitely not for sale, and we have no interest in building a golf course on our land at Phillip Island.
“...The land will definitely remain a racetrack. Let me make that very, very clear on behalf of the Fox family.
“In relation to talk of a golf course, the last time that was proposed [on land adjacent to the track], the council voted against it. So why would the Fox family waste their time again, especially at the expense of destroying the track?”
MotoGP is set to move to a new Adelaide street circuit in 2027, with WorldSBK switching to The Bend from 2028.
Meanwhile, Barnard - who also designed the original Adelaide Formula 1 street circuit - highlighted local opposition to the revised Adelaide MotoGP layout due to its environmental impact on the Parklands, warning that both Phillip Island and Adelaide circuits might be lost.