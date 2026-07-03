Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss

Andrew Fox, managing director of the Linfox Property Group, has denied claims that the Phillip Island circuit could be turned into a golf course following the loss of MotoGP and WorldSBK.

Circuit designer Bob Barnard recently raised fears that the iconic venue could be “closed and sold for a golf course”.

However, Fox told Australian Motorcycle News (AMCN):

“The track is definitely not for sale, and we have no interest in building a golf course on our land at Phillip Island.

MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia. © Gold and Goose

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“...The land will definitely remain a racetrack. Let me make that very, very clear on behalf of the Fox family.

“In relation to talk of a golf course, the last time that was proposed [on land adjacent to the track], the council voted against it. So why would the Fox family waste their time again, especially at the expense of destroying the track?”

Marco Bezzecchi, Lukey Heights, Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP is set to move to a new Adelaide street circuit in 2027, with WorldSBK switching to The Bend from 2028.

Meanwhile, Barnard - who also designed the original Adelaide Formula 1 street circuit - highlighted local opposition to the revised Adelaide MotoGP layout due to its environmental impact on the Parklands, warning that both Phillip Island and Adelaide circuits might be lost.

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