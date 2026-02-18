MotoGP to drop racing at Phillip Island and eyes move to Adelaide

MotoGP will no longer race at Philip Island in Australia with Adelaide emerging as the most likely option to replace it.

The parting of ways comes after the Victorian Government declined a plan to relocate the race from Phillip Island to Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit which is currently the venue of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.



With that option ruled out, South Australia has made its move and now looks set to take over hosting duties from 2027. A joint announcement from MotoGP and the South Australian government could arrive as soon as Thursday, February 19.



Speculation that Phillip Island’s hold on the grand prix was weakening began almost immediately after the curtain fell on the 2025 event.



Discussions over a contract extension beyond this October’s race had been in progress for some time, but relations deteriorated when MotoGP’s commercial rights chiefs sought to shift the event to Albert Park. As previously reported, that proposal was rejected – prompting widespread belief that Phillip Island would ultimately remain on the calendar.

The Victorian Government confirmed it was prepared to increase its financial backing for the grand prix, but only if it remained at Phillip Island. That same funding would not materialise if is relocated to Albert Park.



Tourism, sport and major events minister Steve Dimopoulos said the state would not compromise on the venue.



That “second choice” appears to be South Australia.

The track now expected to host MotoGP is the Bend Motorsport Park, just over an hour from Adelaide. The circuit already hosts national-level motorsport and has the infrastructure required for international competition.



There has also been speculation about a return to Adelaide’s parklands street circuit, best known for Supercars. But as Albert Park’s own layout has shown, adapting a street-based venue to meet modern MotoGP safety standards is not straightforward. Significant changes to run-off areas and barriers would be required to make it suitable for premier-class bikes.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has made no secret of his ambition to bring more major sporting events to the state. He was instrumental in landing the AFL’s Gather Round and securing LIV Golf’s Australian event in Adelaide. Despite that, when talking about MotoGP moving to the region, he kept his cards close to his chest, saying: “We’re not interested in a bidding contest … We always look at opportunities, and we form a view about what something is worth, but I’m not getting into a bidding contest.”



Behind the scenes, however, it appears a deal has been struck.

For Victoria, the loss is significant. Phillip Island has hosted the Australian round of MotoGP consistently since 1997 and has built a reputation as one of the riders’ favourite circuits on the calendar.



Its fast, flowing layout and coastal setting have become part of the championship’s identity. It’s not without its issues, though, as the timing of the MotoGP race at the venue sometimes results in inclement weather conditions and high winds. These have, at times, caused issues for riders on the track and have also been blamed for keeping fans away from the venue.

Last year’s event drew a crowd of 91,000 across the weekend. The race has been estimated to generate more than $54 million annually in economic benefit to the state – money that flows directly into regional tourism, hospitality and local businesses.

Its departure will leave Phillip Island without a headline motorsport event. Supercars have not returned to the circuit since the COVID-affected seasons, and MotoGP’s exit removes the last global fixture on the calendar there.

Victoria will, however, continue to host Formula 1 at Albert Park, with the season-opening grand prix taking place in Melbourne in just over a fortnight. MotoGP, though, is heading elsewhere.

The 2026 Australian MotoGP is scheduled for October 23–25 and, should the move to The Bend be formalised, it will mark the final running of the event at Phillip Island.