The government of the Australian state of Victoria has rejected MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group’s proposal to move the grand prix from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

Following last October’s Australian MotoGP round, reports have been rife over the uncertainty of the event beyond its final contract year in 2026 at the iconic Phillip Island.

The circuit, while popular with riders, falls well below the world-class standards expected from MotoGP in terms of infrastructure.

Phillip Island is also located around an hour and a half from Melbourne, while fans located in the north of the country tend to favour cheap and easier trips to Indonesia for MotoGP.

The race was also one of just five grands prix in 2025 that didn’t produce a weekend attendance of above 100,000, and hasn’t since Casey Stoner’s final home race in 2012.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Following last year’s Australian Grand Prix, reports emerged of a proposed move from Phillip Island to Formula 1 venue Albert Park, located in Melbourne.

While there are obvious safety hurdles about such a move, MotoGP SEG members (formerly Dorna Sports) spent the winter talking about the feasibility of the series racing on street venues.

In Victoria, efforts have been made to save the MotoGP event at Phillip Island, with a petition launched and numerous government officials backing the campaign.

Phillip Island’s MotoGP future hopes boosted by government intervention

On Tuesday, the Victorian government rejected MotoGP’s proposal to move the race to Albert Park, citing economic benefits to the local area.

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is synonymous with Phillip Island, and Victoria is proud to support it,” the Victorian government said in a statement.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, the Allan Labor Government ruled out a request from Dorna Sports [MotoGP SEG] to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

“As regional Australia’s biggest international sporting event, the Motorcycle GP brings tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year.

“It’s good for tourism, good for local businesses, and good for jobs.”

Jack Miller

Phillip Island receives government funding boost

Part of the Victorian government’s efforts to keep MotoGP at Phillip Island also comes in the form of a cash injection to the organiser.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear how much money has been pledged, nor if it was accepted, according to ABC.

Bass Coast mayor Rochelle Halstead told ABC that she hopes the investment will be spent on infrastructure upgrades.

“I'm absolutely thrilled,” she said.

“There was a lot of concern that this may not happen, and that's why we started a campaign.

“People came out and showed their love for the race," she said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm hoping as part of the agreement to see an infrastructure investment at the site to bring it to international standards, and I'm looking forward to seeing what's in the contract and how long that has been signed for.

“But [the GP] is absolutely part of the Bass Coast community fabric.”