Yamaha’s Alex Rins reveals he had an offer to race for Gresini Ducati in 2023 after Suzuki sensationally quit MotoGP, before ultimately choosing Honda instead.

The six-time MotoGP race winner was close to renewing with Suzuki when the Japanese brand announced early in the 2022 season that it would be withdrawing from the championship.

This led to Alex Rins and world champion team-mate Joan Mir scrabbling for rides for 2023 in a market that had few options at the time.

Both ended up with Honda contracts, as Rins signed a factory deal with LCR, while Mir joined the works squad.

Rins won for Honda in the 2023 Americas Grand Prix, but would leave for Yamaha after an injury-hit campaign, citing a lack of support from HRC.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Rins had Gresini offer on the table

Speaking to L’Esportiu de Catalunya, Rins revealed he had an offer to join Gresini on a year-old Ducati for 2023.

That deal ultimately went to Alex Marquez, whose place at LCR was taken by Rins.

"I don't regret it because I can't change it anymore,” he said.

“It seems a very easy decision to get on a Ducati, but because currently the satellite teams are not independent.

“Since Suzuki left, it has been difficult to manage everything, especially in terms of performance.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“At that time, we had the option of going to Gresini or LCR Honda, and I opted for the latter because they offered me a deal as a factory rider.

“At Honda, they offered me the same conditions as Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

“It wasn't about money, but about the project and factory support.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Had Alex Rins gone to Gresini, Marc Marquez might not have in 2024

Rins’ revelation offers up an intriguing what-if? Taking a year-old Ducati at that time was no guarantee of success.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ducati would win the championship in 2022 with Pecco Bagnaia, but he had to overturn a 91-point deficit on Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to do so. The Bologna brand had also yet to start winning with satellite riders.

Had he moved to Gresini in 2023, perhaps he would have avoided the serious leg injury he suffered at the Italian Grand Prix.

Gresini now has a factory bike from Ducati as of the 2026 season, after Alex Marquez won three grand prix and was runner-up in the standings last year.

That could well be the situation Rins would find himself in now had he joined Gresini.

But had Rins gone to Gresini, Marc Marquez may never have done the same in 2024, and therefore not rebuilt himself into a world champion again.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A major factor in Marc Marquez leaving Honda with a year left on his contract to join Gresini was his younger brother Alex Marquez. But with the younger Marquez not going through what he did at Gresini to convince his older brother to do the same, the No.93 may have stayed at Honda.

Marc Marquez has made no secret of the fact that, had he stayed at Honda, his career would likely have come to an early end.