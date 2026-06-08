Gigi Dall’Igna “emotionally exhausted” after Marc Marquez’s milestone MotoGP win

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna was left “emotionally exhausted” after witnessing Marc Marquez ends his MotoGP win drought at Balaton Park.

Despite dismissing his victory chances before the event, Marquez delivered a flawless performance on only his second event back from shoulder surgery, claiming pole position, then Sprint and Grand Prix wins.

Sunday’s victory, over future team-mate Pedro Acosta, ended a 266-day wait, dating back to last year's San Marino Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez battles Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

It was also a milestone achievement for rider and team, being Marquez’s 100th in grand prix and the 100th for Ducati Lenovo in MotoGP.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“No words can describe what Marc was able to achieve today,” said Dall’Igna.

“I'm emotionally exhausted, as I was expecting a much calmer race, but obviously I'm also extremely happy for him and the team. He's a true champion.

Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“This is Marc's 100th Grand Prix win as well as the Ducati Lenovo Team's 100th MotoGP victory; we couldn't have asked for more.

“Now it's time to celebrate this success before turning our attention to Brno.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez’s success, combined with a double DNF for Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, puts the reigning champion 72-points from the top with 13 rounds to go.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who took Ducati Lenovo's previous win at Motegi last season, finished third.

100 MotoGP victories for the factory Ducati team:

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter