Gigi Dall’Igna “emotionally exhausted” after Marc Marquez’s milestone MotoGP win

Gigi Dall’Igna paid tribute to Marc Marquez after a perfect Balaton MotoGP ended with an historic win.

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Ducati, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna was left “emotionally exhausted” after witnessing Marc Marquez ends his MotoGP win drought at Balaton Park.

Despite dismissing his victory chances before the event, Marquez delivered a flawless performance on only his second event back from shoulder surgery, claiming pole position, then Sprint and Grand Prix wins.

Sunday’s victory, over future team-mate Pedro Acosta, ended a 266-day wait, dating back to last year's San Marino Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez battles Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez battles Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

It was also a milestone achievement for rider and team, being Marquez’s 100th in grand prix and the 100th for Ducati Lenovo in MotoGP.

“No words can describe what Marc was able to achieve today,” said Dall’Igna.

“I'm emotionally exhausted, as I was expecting a much calmer race, but obviously I'm also extremely happy for him and the team. He's a true champion.

Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“This is Marc's 100th Grand Prix win as well as the Ducati Lenovo Team's 100th MotoGP victory; we couldn't have asked for more.

“Now it's time to celebrate this success before turning our attention to Brno.”

Marquez’s success, combined with a double DNF for Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, puts the reigning champion 72-points from the top with 13 rounds to go. 

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who took Ducati Lenovo's previous win at Motegi last season, finished third.

100 MotoGP victories for the factory Ducati team:

  • 31 - Pecco Bagnaia
  • 23 - Casey Stoner
  • 14 - Andrea Dovizioso
  • 12 - Marc Marquez
  • 7 - Loris Capirossi
  • 3 - Jack Miller
  • 3 - Jorge Lorenzo
  • 3 - Enea Bastianini
  • 2 - Danilo Petrucci
  • 1 - Troy Bayliss
  • 1 - Andrea Iannone
Gigi Dall’Igna “emotionally exhausted” after Marc Marquez’s milestone MotoGP win
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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