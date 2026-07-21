Marc Marquez reveals detail he would change on 2027 MotoGP bikes

Marc Marquez has spoken about his first test of the 850cc MotoGP bikes

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Germany MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Germany MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he “would’ve liked them to decrease” the level of aerodynamics on the 2027 bikes even further.

MotoGP will undergo a radical overhaul of its technical regulations next year, as the current 1000cc engine formula will be replaced with 850cc motors instead.

Alongside a change in engines is the outright banning of ride height devices, as well as a reduction in the level of aerodynamics allowed on the bikes.

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Pirelli will also come in as official tyre supplier, taking over from Michelin.

‘We could have Moto3-style races with no aero’

The idea behind these regulations is to improve safety, while making the on-track product better.

However, the aero regulations have already come in for criticism for not going far enough.

Marc Marquez tested Ducati’s 850cc prototype at Brno last month following the Czech Grand Prix.

Speaking on the Soy Blak YouTube channel, Marquez says he would have liked the bikes to have less aerodynamics.

“I tested it at Brno,” he said of the 2027 bike.

“It’s not as fast, but I don’t think the fans will notice.

“I think the biggest change is with the tyres.

“I was hoping they’d reduce the aerodynamics even more. I would've liked them to decrease it more.

“Obviously, without aerodynamics, we could have more group races, like in the Moto3.

“It’s harder in the MotoGP because you lose downforce and the bike performs worse.

“You have to get used to it. Every era has its pros and cons.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez has already signed up for the new regulations cycle, penning a new two-year deal to remain at Ducati to the end of 2028.

He will be joined by current KTM rider Pedro Acosta.

At the summer break, Marquez has brushed aside injury struggles to reduce a 102-point deficit in the championship to just 18 points after scoring victories in Hungary, Czechia and Germany.

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Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez reveals detail he would change on 2027 MotoGP bikes
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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