MotoGP champion Casey Stoner reveals fresh surgery for 20-year-old spine injury
Casey Stoner has announced a surgery he had three months ago on his spine for an injury from 2003.
Two-time MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner has revealed a fresh surgery he had earlier this year on a spinal injury dating back to 2003.
Stoner, who retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2012 season, has had numerous documented health problems over the years, perhaps most notably the chronic fatigue that has often prevented him from riding at all.
The spinal problem that Stoner has had surgery for this year, though, is a lesser-known issue, but one which he says first arose when he crashed and hit some hay bales in 2003, which was his second full-time season in the 125cc World Championship.
In a post on his Instagram account, Stoner says the pain that resulted from the injury was something he’s dealt with for over 20 years, but that the surgery has finally relieved his back pain.
“Three months today since I had a L5-S1 spinal fusion and L4-5 disc replacement,” Casey Stoner wrote in the social media post.
“It all started with a crash back in 2003, when I went head first into some hay bales. The impact compressed my spine, and while I managed it as best I could for over 20 years, the last couple of years – and especially the final six months – became unbearable. It got to the point where surgery was the only real option.
“Recovery has definitely had its ups and downs, but overall my back hasn’t felt this good for as long as I can remember.
“What’s surprised me most is realising that even when I thought my back felt ‘good’ before, I was still living with constant pain. It’s only now that I’ve experienced what having no back pain actually feels like.
“I’m incredibly grateful to my surgeon and the entire medical team who looked after me throughout the process. Thank you for giving me my quality of life back.”