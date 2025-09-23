All MotoGP world champions from 1949 to the present day

The MotoGP world championship has been in operation since 1949, with 30 riders in that time winning the premier class crown.

Britain’s Les Graham won the very first MotoGP title back in 1949 riding an AJS, forming part of an elite club of just 30 names to have etched themselves onto the championship trophy.

By contrast, there have been 34 drivers since 1950 who have won Formula 1 world championships.

John Surtees remains the only person in history to have done both, winning four MotoGP titles in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, and then the F1 crown in 1964.

Of those 30 riders to have won the premier class championship, just 17 have done so more than once.

The rider with the most is Giacomo Agostini, who scored eight MotoGP titles and 15 championships in total when adding in his 350cc crowns.

Valentino Rossi is next on that list with seven in MotoGP and nine overall, with Marc Marquez as of the start of the 2025 season on six in the premier class and eight overall.

In the 21st Century, five riders have won more than one world title in MotoGP: Rossi, Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner and Pecco Bagnaia.

Just five riders have managed to win the premier class title with multiple manufacturers: Agostini, Rossi, Geoff Duke, Eddie Lawson and Stoner.

Full list of MotoGP world champions from 1949 to present day

List of all 500cc/MotoGP world champions 1949-2024 Rider Titles Years Manufacturers Giacomo Agostini 8 1966-1972, 1975 MV Agusta, Yamaha Valentino Rossi 7 2001-2005, 2008-2009 Honda, Yamaha Marc Marquez 6 2013-2014, 2016-2019 Honda Mick Doohan 5 1994-1998 Honda Geoff Duke 4 1951, 1953-1955 Norton, Gilera John Surtees 4 1956, 1958-1960 MV Agusta Mike Hailwood 4 1962-1965 MV Agusta Eddie Lawson 4 1984, 1986, 1988-1989 Yamaha, Honda Kenny Roberts 3 1978-1980 Yamaha Wayne Rainey 3 1990-1992 Yamaha Jorge Lorenzo 3 2010, 2012, 2015 Yamaha Umberto Masetti 2 1950, 1952 Gilera Phil Read 2 1973-1974 MV Agusta Barry Sheene 2 1976-1977 Suzuki Freddie Spencer 2 1983, 1985 Honda Casey Stoner 2 2007, 2011 Ducati, Honda Pecco Bagnaia 2 2022-2023 Ducati Les Graham 1 1949 AJS Libero Liberati 1 1957 Gilera Gary Hocking 1 1961 MV Agusta Marco Lucchinelli 1 1981 Suzuki Franco Uncini 1 1982 Suzuki Wayne Gardner 1 1987 Honda Kevin Schwantz 1 1993 Suzuki Alex Criville 1 1999 Honda Kenny Roberts Jr. 1 2000 Suzuki Nicky Hayden 1 2006 Honda Joan Mir 1 2020 Suzuki Fabio Quartararo 1 2021 Yamaha Jorge Martin 1 2024 Ducati