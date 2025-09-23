All MotoGP world champions from 1949 to the present day

The MotoGP world championship has been in operation since 1949, with 30 riders in that time winning the premier class crown.

Britain’s Les Graham won the very first MotoGP title back in 1949 riding an AJS, forming part of an elite club of just 30 names to have etched themselves onto the championship trophy.

By contrast, there have been 34 drivers since 1950 who have won Formula 1 world championships.

John Surtees remains the only person in history to have done both, winning four MotoGP titles in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, and then the F1 crown in 1964.

Of those 30 riders to have won the premier class championship, just 17 have done so more than once.

The rider with the most is Giacomo Agostini, who scored eight MotoGP titles and 15 championships in total when adding in his 350cc crowns.

Valentino Rossi is next on that list with seven in MotoGP and nine overall, with Marc Marquez as of the start of the 2025 season on six in the premier class and eight overall.

In the 21st Century, five riders have won more than one world title in MotoGP: Rossi, Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner and Pecco Bagnaia.

Just five riders have managed to win the premier class title with multiple manufacturers: Agostini, Rossi, Geoff Duke, Eddie Lawson and Stoner.

Full list of MotoGP world champions from 1949 to present day

              List of all 500cc/MotoGP world champions 1949-2024
RiderTitlesYearsManufacturers
Giacomo Agostini81966-1972, 1975MV Agusta, Yamaha
Valentino Rossi72001-2005, 2008-2009Honda, Yamaha
Marc Marquez62013-2014, 2016-2019Honda
Mick Doohan51994-1998Honda
Geoff Duke41951, 1953-1955Norton, Gilera
John Surtees41956, 1958-1960MV Agusta
Mike Hailwood41962-1965MV Agusta
Eddie Lawson41984, 1986, 1988-1989Yamaha, Honda
Kenny Roberts31978-1980Yamaha
Wayne Rainey31990-1992Yamaha
Jorge Lorenzo32010, 2012, 2015Yamaha
Umberto Masetti21950, 1952Gilera
Phil Read21973-1974MV Agusta
Barry Sheene21976-1977Suzuki
Freddie Spencer21983, 1985Honda
Casey Stoner22007, 2011Ducati, Honda
Pecco Bagnaia22022-2023Ducati
Les Graham11949AJS
Libero Liberati11957Gilera
Gary Hocking11961MV Agusta
Marco Lucchinelli11981Suzuki
Franco Uncini11982Suzuki
Wayne Gardner11987Honda
Kevin Schwantz11993Suzuki
Alex Criville11999Honda
Kenny Roberts Jr.12000Suzuki
Nicky Hayden12006Honda
Joan Mir12020Suzuki
Fabio Quartararo12021Yamaha
Jorge Martin12024Ducati
