Yamaha with “one eye on 2026” as MotoGP Asian tour begins

Yamaha says it has “one eye on 2026” ahead of the Japanese MotoGP, which begins this season’s Asian tour.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Asian leg of the MotoGP is always a period that throws up unpredictability and even opportunities for lesser-fancied riders, teams, and factories to achieve strong results; but Yamaha says it is heading to its home race, the Japanese Grand Prix, on 26–28 September with “one eye on 2026”.

The Iwata factory debuted, in a race scenario, the V4 engine it is expected to race with all four of its official bikes – those both of the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team and the semi-factory Pramac Yamaha team – in the 2026 season at the previous race in Misano with its official MotoGP test rider: Augusto Fernandez.

Fernandez will not race this weekend in Motegi, but it became apparent at Misano that the V4 should return to MotoGP race action at the Malaysian Grand Prix at the end of October.

Even still, Monster Energy Yamaha Team Manager Massimo Meregalli says that Yamaha is already looking ahead to 2026 with six races still remaining in 2025, including this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“The Japanese GP is always a special round for Yamaha,” Meregalli said.

“It's our manufacturer's home race, and it means a lot for the team to compete in front of our colleagues from the factory and the many passionate fans who always give us their full support. 

“We are heading into the important overseas leg of the season: a significant stage to book progress with an eye on 2026. 

“Japan is the perfect place to underline Yamaha's fighting spirit. As usual, the team will give it their best effort to put on a good show for the fans.”

Quartararo “ready to give my maximum”

The change currently happening within Yamaha means that its riders are in a kind of limbo; since the inline-four engine is expected to be retired at the end of this season, the mileage ridden on the bike in the final races of 2025 is unlikely to provide any benefit into the future, so the relevance of any result is limited strictly to the present.

Despite this odd context in which he is racing, Fabio Quartararo says he is “ready to give my maximum” at Yamaha’s home race in Japan.

“Racing in Japan is always something unique: the fans there show their support with custom-made masks, banners, clothes, and shoes – it gives the paddock a special atmosphere,” Quartararo said ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

“Our team feels extra motivation in Motegi, so we will give it our 100 per cent, as always.

“Hopefully, we can have a good Friday straight away. I'm ready to give my maximum.”

Alex Rins echoed Quartararo’s comments, saying he has “extra motivation” in Japan.

“After a short break of one week, we start the second overseas part,” he said.

“The Japanese GP is very important for us. This round is Yamaha's home race, so we know all the engineers and staff will be paying close attention to our performance. 

“The fans in Japan are incredible, and their support gives us extra motivation to push. I'm looking forward to starting the weekend.”

Yamaha with “one eye on 2026” as MotoGP Asian tour begins
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Garrett Gerloff “optimistic” for Aragon WorldSBK after “productive tests”
1h ago
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “starting to find his groove” as “more confident” observation made
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
McLaren’s claim about Lando Norris’ slow pit stop disputed: “Four points down the pan”
2h ago
Lando Norris
WSBK News
Pirelli hardens Aragon WorldSBK tyre allocation for “aggressive” MotorLand
2h ago
Pirelli logo on the side of a trailer at the 2025 Catalan MotoGP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ted Kravitz credits under-fire Red Bull design chief for Max Verstappen revival
3h ago
Max Verstappen and Pierre Wache on the podium at Monza

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “thrilled” to race at “extremely special” Japanese MotoGP
3h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Yamaha with “one eye on 2026” as MotoGP Asian tour begins
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Concerns raised over Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari relationship with “separate ways” warning
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Michael Schumacher’s 2000 Ferrari F1 race suit auctioned for nearly €100,000
5h ago
Michael Schumacher
WSBK News
How Ducati’s 2026 WorldSBK race bike differs from 2025
6h ago
Nicolo Bulega on 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R. Credit: Ducati.