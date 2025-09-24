Jack Miller “thrilled” to race at “extremely special” Japanese MotoGP

It’s been three years since Jack Miller last won a race in MotoGP; that came at Motegi, where MotoGP returns this weekend (26–28 September).

For Miller, it will be a first race at Motegi with Yamaha, for whom he has been confirmed as a 2026 MotoGP rider. It will be his second race in Japan for the company, though, having finished second at the Suzuka 8 Hours almost two months ago at the beginning of August.

“I‘m thrilled to be back at Motegi. It‘s obviously a very important race for Yamaha, but it‘s also extremely special for me since this is where I took my last victory,” Jack Miller said.

“I love everything about the Japanese GP, and the fans here are simply incredible. I was reminded of that at the Suzuka 8 Hours, where I stood on the podium, and again today during our visit to YMC [Yamaha Motor Company] headquarters in Iwata and then in Tokyo where we were welcomed by many excited fans.

“I can‘t wait to start riding on a track I absolutely love, one that really brings out my strengths.”

For Miguel Oliveira, the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix is likely to be his only one racing with a Japanese factory, the Portuguese having not been retained by Yamaha for 2026 and seemingly set for a World Superbike switch with BMW.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese is approaching the Motegi race with some enthusiasm.

“This is a special race for me, not only because it‘s Yamaha‘s home GP with Prima Pramac Yamaha, but also because I‘m fascinated by this country and always happy to return,” Oliveira said.

“Doing so as a rider for a Japanese manufacturer makes it even more special.

“I felt the big enthusiasm of the Yamaha employees during today's visit at YMR [Yamaha Motor Racing] in Iwata and I hope we can keep building on our recent progress.

“We‘re improving every weekend and showing growing competitiveness, which is a huge motivation.”

For the Pramac Yamaha team, this year’s Japanese race will be the Italian team’s first as the official satellite team of Yamaha, having been with Ducati until the end of 2024.

Team Director Gino Borsoi says that the Motegi layout is one that both plays into the YZR-M1’s strengths, but also exposes its weaknesses.

“We arrive from a race where we brought home a decent result, and we‘re ready to try again here in Motegi, an especially important round as it‘s Yamaha‘s home Grand Prix,” said Borsoi.

“At Motegi, hard braking is essential, which plays perfectly into one of the YZR-M1‘s main strengths. The restarts [accelerations], however, will be where we struggle more.

“Hopefully the progress we‘ve made in recent races will continue here, so we can deliver a strong result for the many Yamaha fans who will be cheering for us.”