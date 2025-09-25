Marc Marquez: Adapting riding style “one of my strong points” in MotoGP domination

Marc Marquez says his ability to rapidly adapt his riding style to suit different set-ups and situations has been a decisive factor in his dominant 2025 MotoGP season.

While factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio have struggled to keep their Ducati GP25s consistently in the performance window, Marc Marquez has romped to 25 race wins and can wrap up the title in Japan this weekend.

Marquez’s 512 points, amassed after just 16 rounds, is already more than double Bagnaia’s 237 and beats the 508 points Jorge Martin needed to win last year’s championship over 20 rounds.

Marquez explained that a chameleon-type approach to adapting his riding style has been central to this year’s spectacular success.

“Yes, it’s one of my strong points of my riding style,” he said. “It’s like sometimes, for example in Catalunya, on the third lap of FP1, I already did ‘39.1 and then during the weekend I was not able to improve.

“I have this facility to ride in a different way, ride with a different setup, but find the same lap time. Taking maximum profit out of my strong points in the riding style and the strong points of the bike.

“This is something very important over 22 grand prix weekends.”

Marquez can wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 at Motegi this weekend if he outscores brother Alex by just three points.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Marc said: "It's going to be a special week; the atmosphere in Japan is always unique, and I really like the track.

"We'll approach the two races as we've done so far, in the same way as always. Step by step, working from Friday to be competitive in the Sprint and then the GP."

