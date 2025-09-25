Francesco Bagnaia: “We'll replicate” Misano solutions at Motegi

Francesco Bagnaia says Ducati will “replicate” Misano test solutions at Motegi as he targets a first MotoGP podium in ten rounds.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
While Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez has his first chance to seal the 2025 MotoGP title in Japan, Francesco Bagnaia is chasing his first podium in ten rounds.

The double MotoGP champion has been absent from the rostrum since before the summer break, at Sachsenring, and hasn’t finished higher than seventh as he juggled with set-up during the past four rounds.

But the Italian, now under pressure for third in the championship from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, reported some ‘solutions’ to his season-long corner entry woes during the recent Misano test.

The big question now is whether those changes will also prove effective at Motegi, a hard braking circuit where Bagnaia won both races last season.

"At the Misano test, we tried a lot of stuff and found some solutions that we'll replicate here to see if they can help us gain more confidence in our riding,” Francesco Bagnaia said.

“The Japanese track is tough, but very beautiful.

“The atmosphere and the welcome from the fans are special. We're working to have a solid weekend and get closer to the top group.”

Bagnaia took twelve top-three finishes, Sprint and Grand Prix, during the opening eleven rounds up to and including Germany.

His only race victory so far this season came at COTA, after Marc Marquez fell from the lead.

Gresini's Alex Marquez currently separates Marc and Bagnaia in the world championship standings, and is the #93’s last mathematical title opponent.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

