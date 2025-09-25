Michelin: “Hard becomes the new medium” for Motegi MotoGP

Michelin has reshuffled its tyre allocation for Motegi.

Fabio Quartararo, braking, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, braking, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Michelin has toughened its front tyre allocation for this weekend’s Japanese MotoGP, reshuffling the range to cope with Motegi’s extreme braking demands.

Motegi is one of only three circuits on the MotoGP calendar, along with Buriram and the Red Bull Ring, where the use of 340mm or 355mm brake discs is mandatory due to heavy deceleration zones.

To support the increased loads, Michelin is bringing a hard compound front with a reinforced casing. That also means last year’s hard now serves as the medium, and last year’s medium becomes the soft.

“Motegi is a special place… Its varied and demanding layout places heavy demands on the tyres,” said Piero Taramasso, Two-Wheel Motorsport Manager at Michelin Motorsport.

“At the front, powerful braking puts them under significant load. 

"To address these constraints, we have adjusted our range: last year’s Hard becomes the new Medium, the Medium becomes Soft, and we are introducing a Hard with a reinforced casing, ensuring optimal stability under braking.”

The hard front (now medium) was used by almost all riders in both of last year's races.

Rear options unchanged

For the rear, Michelin will provide the compounds used last year.

“At the rear, we are bringing back the two compounds that proved perfectly effective last year: the Soft, suited to the Tissot Sprint, and the Medium, ideal for the Grand Prix," Taramasso added.

“Motegi is a typical ‘stop-and-go’ circuit, where acceleration zones and rhythm changes put the tyres to the test. The versatility of our compounds and our expertise in thermal management will be real assets for all our partners."

If rain plays a role in MotoGP's potential title decider, riders will have the choice of soft or medium wets, also reinforced on the right-hand side.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

