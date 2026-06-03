Andrea Iannone invites Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi to race Baggers after Mugello win

Andrea Iannone made a victorious return to the MotoGP paddock by winning race two on his debut in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

Riding at the same Mugello track where he stood on the MotoGP podium for Ducati in 2015 and 2026, Iannone finished fourth after a long lap penalty in race one, then took a close victory over Eric Granado in race two.

The machinery may have been very different to his past 125GP, Moto2, MotoGP and World Superbike success, but Iannone was visibly delighted with his first victory since the 2024 Aragon WSBK round.

“Yes, but I'm happy only when I win,” said the 36-year-old. “This is a big problem in my life, no?

"I learned to lose a lot also, but I live a really sh*t life when I lose everything.

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“I live for winning. It's hard.”

While MotoGP machinery has become increasingly sophisticated, Iannone relished the simplicity of the 2,152cc Harley-Davidson Road Glide machines.

“It's a beautiful championship. It's fun. A lot of slide, spin, wheelie. We don't have nothing in the bike. No electronics,” Iannone said.

Andrea Iannone, 2026 Mugello BWC. © Gold and Goose

'Please come back, Casey!'

Former rival Casey Stoner has never hidden his dislike of the increasing MotoGP technology, prompting the Italian to invite the Australian, plus Valentino Rossi, to join him in a legends race!

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“I think it’s possible for Casey to come back with this bike! Casey, do you want to come back with this bike?! We can do a little bit of a show together, please.

“We don't have electronic, no winglets, nothing… Casey, I'm waiting for you!

“With Casey Stoner, we can do a Legends race. Me, Vale… But I think it's only my stupid idea.

“I'm sure if you talk with other riders, nobody will do it. But never say never.

“But I propose one shot. A World champion in one race. Like Go-Kart.

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“We’ll do it in Phillip Island, Casey! Okay, one in Phillip Island, one in Mugello!”

Andrea Iannone, 2026 Mugello BWC. © Gold and Goose

"We follow the dream”

Iannone admitted he couldn’t quite believe he was riding a Harley Davidson during a debut test before Mugello but now believes he’s been ‘baptised’ into the community.

“Before you win a race, it’s not possible. Now I’m an official rider of the community… I was baptised.”

Although he missed the opening Austin round, Iannone now has his sights set on clinching the inaugural BWC title.

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“We still have eight races. It's important we don't think a lot about what we lose [in round one]. We think about the present and future. We follow the dream.”

Andrea Iannone, 2096 Mugello BWC. © Gold and Goose

"This is my life"

Iannone, whose MotoGP career ended abruptly due to an anti-doping ban before returning in WorldSBK in 2024, then being left rideless for 2026, said racing remains his greatest passion.

“I want to ride, because I understand - now I'm speaking seriously – motorcycles are the biggest passion in my life.

“The best days I remember, when I was happiest, is when I was younger, spending time in my garage working on my scooter.

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“These were the best days of my life.

“At the end, I love this world. When I live in Paddock, travel and I ride the bike… This is my life.”