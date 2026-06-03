Pecco Bagnaia reveals Ducati change after Mugello MotoGP podium

Pecco Bagnaia says moving weight forward on his Ducati helped restore front-end feeling during the Italian MotoGP.

Pecco Bagnaia, Cristian Gabarrini, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, Cristian Gabarrini, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Pecco Bagnaia has revealed the Ducati set-up change that helped secure his first on-track MotoGP podium of the season at Mugello.

The Italian led Sunday's grand prix for ten laps before being overtaken by Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, then narrowly held off a late challenge from Ai Ogura to finish third.

"By shifting our weight forward, we’ve improved"

In the latest Inside Ducati YouTube video, the double MotoGP champion is filmed speaking with crew chief Cristian Gabarrini in parc ferme after the race.

Asked if the front had improved, Bagnaia replied: “We’ve taken a step forward… By shifting our weight forward, we’ve improved.”

While the revised balance appeared to improve front-end confidence, Bagnaia struggled with rear grip during the closing stages of the race.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Discussing the race afterwards with team-mate Marc Marquez, Bagnaia asked if he had also struggled with the rear.

“I gave up with 10 laps to go… Yes, the rear dropped, but it was more me than the tyre,” said Marquez, who was making his comeback from shoulder surgery.

“I saw you were struggling [with the rear],” added the reigning champion to Bagnaia.

Ai Ogura, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The pair then joked about Ogura's late-race pace.

“Ogura overtook me; he was four seconds behind!” said Bagnaia.

Marquez responded: “Ogura overtook me like a plane [going past]!”

“He did a 46.6s at the end,” added Bagnaia.

Ogura was one second faster than Bagnaia on that penultimate lap, then dived under the Italian at the final corner next time around.

However, Bagnaia held his nerve and re-passed the Japanese rider.

Who will win the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP race?

Pecco Bagnaia reveals Ducati change after Mugello MotoGP podium
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP “needs” battles like Pedro Acosta vs Marc Marquez at Mugello
31/05/26
Pedro Acosta leads Marc Marquez, Ai Ogura, Fabio Di Giannantonio at 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio explains near-miss that cost him potential Mugello MotoGP win
31/05/26
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia talks last-turn Ogura showdown, dash confusion at Mugello MotoGP
31/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez discovers “new feeling” during intense Mugello MotoGP battle
31/05/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Mugello: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties
31/05/26
Bezzecchi, Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi wins Mugello MotoGP as Aprilia delivers knock-out blow to Ducati
31/05/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox