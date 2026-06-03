Pecco Bagnaia reveals Ducati change after Mugello MotoGP podium

Pecco Bagnaia has revealed the Ducati set-up change that helped secure his first on-track MotoGP podium of the season at Mugello.

The Italian led Sunday's grand prix for ten laps before being overtaken by Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, then narrowly held off a late challenge from Ai Ogura to finish third.

"By shifting our weight forward, we’ve improved"

In the latest Inside Ducati YouTube video, the double MotoGP champion is filmed speaking with crew chief Cristian Gabarrini in parc ferme after the race.

Asked if the front had improved, Bagnaia replied: “We’ve taken a step forward… By shifting our weight forward, we’ve improved.”

While the revised balance appeared to improve front-end confidence, Bagnaia struggled with rear grip during the closing stages of the race.

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Discussing the race afterwards with team-mate Marc Marquez, Bagnaia asked if he had also struggled with the rear.

“I gave up with 10 laps to go… Yes, the rear dropped, but it was more me than the tyre,” said Marquez, who was making his comeback from shoulder surgery.

“I saw you were struggling [with the rear],” added the reigning champion to Bagnaia.

Ai Ogura, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The pair then joked about Ogura's late-race pace.

“Ogura overtook me; he was four seconds behind!” said Bagnaia.

Marquez responded: “Ogura overtook me like a plane [going past]!”

“He did a 46.6s at the end,” added Bagnaia.

Ogura was one second faster than Bagnaia on that penultimate lap, then dived under the Italian at the final corner next time around.

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However, Bagnaia held his nerve and re-passed the Japanese rider.

Who will win the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other