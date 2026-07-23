Moto2 team vows legal action after racing truck seized in France

While travelling to Magny-Cours for the next round of the MotoJunior series, the Momoven Racing team has had its truck seized.

The Magny-Cours round is the fourth of the 2026 MotoJunior season after Catalunya, Estoril, and Jerez.

The Momoven team’s Unai Orradre currently sits second in the Moto2 standings, six points behind Milan Pawelec, having finished second in all five races so far. The team's Moto3 rider, Leonardo Zanni, won the opening race of the season in Catalunya.

A statement from the Momoven team published on its Instagram page details how its truck was seized en route to Magny-Cours this week, but says that the racing equipment has been returned to it, allowing it to compete this weekend.

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It also says that legal action is being taken over the “administrative deregistration” of its truck.

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“Today our team experienced an extremely serious situation,” reads a statement from the team.

“While travelling to the Magny-Cours circuit to contest the next round of the championship, the vehicle transporting our equipment was intercepted and the trailer was immobilised after being administratively deregistered while civil proceedings regarding its ownership are ongoing.

“Present during the events were D.A.M., linked to Grupo Impormotor, and K.B., linked to KSB Aspar Team, together with other individuals. The situation prompted the intervention of the Guardia Civil for several hours following the events reported by our team as constituting alleged coercion against our personnel.

“Finally, following the actions taken by the Guardia Civil, the removal and inventory of all sporting equipment was authorised, allowing the team to continue its sporting activity, although the trailer remains immobilised as a result of that administrative deregistration, the legality of which will be the subject of the legal proceedings already underway.

“The events have been reported to the Guardia Civil and will be immediately brought to the attention of the Court handling the civil proceedings, given their relevance to the case and the serious harm caused to the team, our riders, staff, sponsors and sporting commitments.

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“Our commitment remains the same: to resolve any dispute exclusively through the courts, to protect our riders, staff and sponsors, and to keep competing.”

Momoven is also involved in the Moto2 World Championship, where it competes with the RW Racing team.