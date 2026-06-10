“Near perfection” - Dall’Igna praises Marc Marquez’s Balaton MotoGP strategy

Gigi Dall’Igna believes Marc Marquez produced a masterclass in race management to win the Hungarian MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has praised Marc Marquez “near perfect” management of Sunday’s Balaton Park MotoGP.

The reigning world champion took his first victory of the season in Hungary, which was only his second event back since shoulder surgery.

The Spaniard came into the weekend insisting he wasn’t fit enough to do a race at full pace, but after leading the Sprint from start to finish he changed tactics for the grand prix.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Moving up to the medium rear tyre, Marquez waited patiently behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta (on the soft) for the opening half of the race.

The nine time world champion then launched an attack for the lead, overcoming Acosta’s initial retaliation and riding to a 1.5s victory.

It was Marquez’s first win since Misano last year and the factory Ducati team’s first since team-mate Pecco Bagnaia’s victory at Motegi.

“Marc scored his “Century”! One hundred wins in MotoGP: in front of him, now, only Agostini and Rossi. Congratulations!” Dall’Igna wrote in his race review on LinkedIn.

“A milestone with an even sweeter flavour because it was reached on a weekend that seals the return of the inexhaustible Champion we all know.

“With him, the Factory Team gets a first place that was missing since Japan 2025 and thus also reaches its 100th win in MotoGP.

“A weekend in which Marc peremptorily displayed a pace no one could match, making most of his pole position and winning in the fashion he only knows how to do.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"A breathtaking hand-to-hand struggle"

“In the GP especially, he managed the race with near perfection, the timing and ways of the attacks, without overdoing it at the beginning, waiting for the medium compound rear tyre to reach optimal temperature to then make a difference in the second part, with clearness of mind, determination and his immense talent in a breathtaking hand-to-hand struggle in which he had everything to lose.”

Dall’Igna labelled Bagnaia’s third place as “morale boosting” at a track he "traditionally doesn’t favour” while giving a “special cheer” to Ducati WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for claiming seventh as a stand-in for the injured Alex Marquez at Gresini: “Especially since he hadn't done any tests on our bike before. Bravo indeed, Iker!”

Dall’Igna concluded: “Finally, we should also highlight the gutsy comeback by Diggia who, after being involved in the initial group crash, clawed his way back into 12th position with a pace worthy of the podium, emblematic of a character and determination that I greatly appreciated.”

With both factory Aprilias also caught up in the Turn 1 accident, di Giannantonio left Hungary 42 points from Marco Bezzecchi with Marquez closing to within 72 points.
 

“Near perfection” - Dall’Igna praises Marc Marquez’s Balaton MotoGP strategy
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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